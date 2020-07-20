FROM EGPD
It is with deepest sorrow that the East Greenwich Police Department and the Town of East Greenwich announce the passing of Sergeant Christopher Callan. Sergeant Callan passed away on the morning of July 18, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a skydiving accident in Danielson, Connecticut.
Sergeant Callan was a 15 year veteran of the department and was assigned as the 2nd shift supervisor. Sergeant Callan was an exemplary officer. Sergeant Callan was also a member of the RI National Guard and had an extensive military career including service in the US Army Special Forces "Green Berets." Sergeant Callan served numerous tours of duty overseas. Sergeant Callan also served as the Jump Master for the RI National Guard's annual Leapfest competition at URI.
Sergeant Callan developed and maintained an extensive network of friends and colleagues worldwide due to his military and police service. Sergeant Callan is survived by his three children, mother, father and sister. Sergeant Callan will be sorely missed.
-East Greenwich Department of Police.
