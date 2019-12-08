EAST GREENWICH—The school committee heard Tuesday that its students’ most recent round of test results from the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) highlighted some disparities among achievement roughly correlated to variances in learner-needs. There was a silver lining, however, as the district successfully increased the total percentage of district students who either met or exceeded expectations on the test.
In the 2017-18 academic year, only 56.21 percent of EG students met or exceeded expectations on their English Language Arts (ELA) examinations. That number increased in the 2018-19 year to 64.22 percent, presenting an admirable increase in learner outcomes, though one that still raises concerns. Among those concerns are two key facts. First is that nearly 30 percent of students in the district are only partially meeting the basic requirements of literacy. Second is that the percentage of those students not meeting expectations at all is virtually unchanged.
This fact led the committee to question whether those students who are most in need of educational intervention were receiving the teaching assistance they required. Committee member Anne Musella highlighted that a disparity in the results along household income lines still persists in the district, and fellow committee member Matt Plain questioned how those disparities might be done away with.
“How do we close those gaps?” Plain asked. “What do we need to do to get better?”
For the time being, the inquiries were met primarily with disheartened shrugs. The issue of solving for the role of socioeconomic status in learner outcomes is not unique to the district, however, and given East Greenwich’s widely recognized focus on affluence and its appeal to the wealthier echelons of Rhode Island society, it is not wholly surprising that such a disparity remains.
Town council member Caryn Corenthal, who also serves as a reading specialist at the Wheeler School, addressed the committee as a member of the public to encourage the district to shy away from certain pedagogical techniques used for teaching ELA to younger students. Such pedagogies, she argued, are woefully lacking in use for many students, particularly those who most struggle with reading and writing.
“I have had some parents of young children talk to me, and I know that the program that is used is one that I would never recommend,” Corenthal said. “I want to make a call to, perhaps, examine that. Don’t select that. Don’t keep using that. There is really very little data out there that shows any positive outcomes for struggling readers with that program.”
Corenthal added that a solid education, based on applied practice with phonics was necessary and that the numerous and oftentimes conflicting pedagogies of the moment quite rarely provide a meaningful way for educators to reach those learners most in need of assistance. It is noteworthy that Corenthal’s remarks appear to be backed up by the district’s RICAS scores, as less than 17 percent of learners with special education services met or exceeded expectations on the examinations.
In addition to the ELA results, the district failed to realize any notable improvement in mathematics, with students who both met and failed to meet the required expectations increasing slightly. The question raised then is what is contributing to whether or not learners move up or down when escaping the “partially meeting expectations” category.
In all, the district’s myriad schools all received ratings of either four or five stars, denoting some forward progress, but disparities between those learners who are multilingual or have special needs or come from underrepresented backgrounds threaten to undermine that progress.
