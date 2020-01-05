EAST GREENWICH—The town drug program has compiled its midyear statistics for use by the
town government to help better shore up local efforts to prevent and intervene substance related
issues. The report provides statistical information pertaining to client contacts, preventative
services and sponsored events. Drug program director Bob Houghtaling spoke to the midyear
process and the areas still in need of improvement regarding the town’s response to substance
use and mental health issues.
“I submitted two reports to the town detailing drug program activities in statistics, as well as
prevention activities and events,” Houghtaling said. “The statistics are broken into demographic
categories such as age and this time I wanted to highlight that, when you look at the major
concerns, once individuals get into counseling you often find a number of people who are using
more than one substance other than what they are seeking assistance for.”
Notably, of the more than 100 clients that the drug program has served throughout the first half
of the 2019-2020 year, nearly half were under the age of 18. Further, the statistics help to shed a
light on the issues preoccupying the town’s youth. Of the 52 youth served, 28 reported mental
health issues as their primary concerns, far surpassing the next two highest areas of concern,
drugs and vaping, which accounted for 11 and 10 appointments respectively.
“It is really important to note that close to a third of individuals who come to me for mental
health issues also use substances to self-medicate for those issues,” Houghtaling said. “There are
societal, biomedical and attitudinal factors that contribute to our town’s substance related issues
and we need to address those. To just wait for someone to seek treatment is like going to the
dentist without flossing or brushing your teeth between appointments. At that point, you’re just
filling the holes in your head. The best way to curtail these problems is prevention.”
Houghtaling also highlighted that in recent years anywhere between 30 and 40 percent of people
are polydrug users, meaning that they are using multiple drugs in combination with the one that
they are seeking treatment for. This intersection creates a synergistic effect, in which the
combination of the substances produces a result far outreaching the expected effects of either
substance when taken alone. In this regard, alcohol remains a key culprit in magnifying the
potential for disaster among users of opioids or even seemingly innocuous drugs such as
marijuana. A general lack of awareness about such synergistic effects is one area that unites
people of all ages.
“Among seniors there is a lack of understanding about the synergistic effects of mixing
medications and, when combined with a culture of commercialized drug use that tells us there is
a pill or outside remedy for all of our problems, that can create real problems,” Houghtaling said.
“When you look at the opioid epidemic, there is a lot of confusion right now because we have
not been able to sort out where drugs fit into our lives, and we need to do a better job educating
people to both cope without unnecessary substance use and to understand how the medications
that they do need might have different effects when used in conjunction with other substances.”
The drug program, now in its 37 th year, has offered 32 events to the public so far in the 2019-
2020 year, and Houghtaling believes that such community engagements are a sure fire way to
bring the issues of substance use and mental health into perspective. The statistics appear to back
up such a stance as well, as 68 of the 107 referrals received by the program in the current year
have come from either parents or schools, whereas only 10 have come from local police or the
court system. Still, Houghtaling worries that simple statistics might fail to fully capture the
extent to which such problems exist within the town.
“In terms of numbers, statistics don’t tell whole truths. They lead us in a direction, but for every
client that I get there is one who is afraid of reaching out,” Houghtaling said. “Those numbers
don’t’ show up in the statistics, but I hear about them every day. So there is this sort of tip-of-
the-iceberg scenario.”
Houghtaling also worries that, with the media saturated by stories of the opioid crisis and vaping,
people are forgetting about the pervasive influence of alcohol, its effects in mixing with other
substances and magnifying mental health issues and of the trend among young people to drive
drunk. Of those people who sought help from the drug program, only two people aged under 18
viewed alcohol as being their primary concern, while only one person aged 18-21, one person
aged 21-65 and one person aged 65 or older considered it their primary concern. Such an attitude
presents a real problem in a state such as Rhode Island, where alcohol-related incidents account
for nearly 40 percent of all roadway fatalities, the third highest in the nation.
“Opioids and vaping are very important issues,” Houghtaling said. “But we have put so much
emphasis on them that we have forgotten that alcohol is a major societal concern, particularly
drunk driving.”
Still, there is much to be proud of regarding the successes of the town’s drug program in helping
to foster an increased sense of community and put people in contact with the resources that just
might save their life or, at least, improve it. At the end of the day, Houghtaling maintains that
prevention is the name of the game, and efforts to improve residents’ access to such resources,
regardless of age, should be at the forefront of any initiative to improve the town’s wellbeing
with regard to substance and mental health related issues.
“All the way from elementary school programs to clubs at the high school to adult philosophy
club, we know the best measure to preventing substance abuse is connecting people,”
Houghtaling said. “Whether that be to family, community, spirituality or something else, people
need community. They need connection.”
