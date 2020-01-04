EAST GREENWICH—A complaint filed by former town manager Gayle Corrigan against the
State Labor Relations Board resulted in a finding that the board violated the Open Meetings Act
(OMA). The violation was the culmination of a probe into whether the labor board had unfairly
excluded the public and held an unannounced executive session in October of 2018, while it was
investigating allegations of unfair labor practices against the town of East Greenwich. Notably,
the attorney general opted not to pursue an injunction against the board, but did issue a warning.
“In this case, we find no evidence of a willful or knowing violation,” the attorney general’s
statement reads. “This finding does, however, provide notice to the Board that its actions
violated the OMA and that future similar action may be considered a willful or knowing
violation.”
“Although the Attorney General will not file suit in this matter,” it adds, “nothing in the OMA
precludes an individual from pursuing a complaint in the Superior Court as specified in the
OMA.”
Thus, while the attorney general will not pursue action as the board was found to have not
knowingly committed the violation, should Corrigan so desire, it appears that she may have 90
days from the issuing of the document to pursue further action in the superior court.
The Open Meetings Act is a chapter of the Rhode Island General Laws meant to ensure that the
public can participate in government and that the government can be held accountable to the
public. Under the act, all decisions made by public bodies must be arrived at in open session, and
no substantive motions are permitted during closed sessions. Furthermore, any meeting of a
majority of the members of a public body constitutes quorum, and is therefore subject to the
rules of the OMA.
Corrigan’s initial complaint arose during proceedings by the board that began in June 2018
which sought to investigate 29 alleged unfair labor practices in East Greenwich. In a meeting of
the board on October 30, 2018, questions were raised by the town as to whether one of the board
members could ethically participate on the board given a prior Ethics Commission finding. After
hearing these questions, the labor board’s chair then ordered everyone out of the room except for
the four board members present, the board’s legal counsel and its administrator, at which point
the labor board discussed legal issues and did not disclose the nature of their votes after
reconvening with the public.
In her complaint, Corrigan alleged that the board had effectively gone into executive session
without an open roll call or a public notification, and that the board further hid the results of the
vote that it took in that executive session from the public, both of which would constitute
violations of the OMA. Conversely, the board’s legal counsel, Jeffrey Kasle, argued that the
board’s recess at that time did not constitute an official meeting under the guidelines of the
OMA. Kasle’s argument was rejected by the attorney general.
“In this case, the evidence demonstrates that prior to recessing the October 30, 2018 meeting, the
Board had been engaged in discussions with one or more parties regarding various legal issues,”
the statement said. “Here, there is no evidence that the Board's recess to discuss the legal issues
presented was convened pursuant to any executive session exception.”
In the five-page finding, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha argued that a violation of
the Open Meetings Act occurred but that it was unlikely to have been intentional, but from here
on the labor board would be expected to know the difference. It is a small victory for Corrigan’s
push against the board’s practices, but a victory nonetheless.
Corrigan’s own tenure as town manager of East Greenwich was rocked by similar battles
including an OMA complaint by the fire department and an ethics complaint by then-zoning
board member Renu Englehart, whom is now on the town council. Importantly, however, town
managers are not considered public bodies for the purposes of the OMA and cannot be found to
have violated it.
Regardless, it is likely that Corrigan’s complaint against the labor board will be viewed with
admiration or derision along party lines, and the attorney general’s decision to not pursue an
injunction against the board, which would nullify any actions taken by the board during the time
it was violating the act, will likely mean business as usual for all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.