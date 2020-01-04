EAST GREENWICH—A complaint filed by former town manager Gayle Corrigan against the

State Labor Relations Board resulted in a finding that the board violated the Open Meetings Act

(OMA). The violation was the culmination of a probe into whether the labor board had unfairly

excluded the public and held an unannounced executive session in October of 2018, while it was

investigating allegations of unfair labor practices against the town of East Greenwich. Notably,

the attorney general opted not to pursue an injunction against the board, but did issue a warning.

“In this case, we find no evidence of a willful or knowing violation,” the attorney general’s

statement reads. “This finding does, however, provide notice to the Board that its actions

violated the OMA and that future similar action may be considered a willful or knowing

violation.”

“Although the Attorney General will not file suit in this matter,” it adds, “nothing in the OMA

precludes an individual from pursuing a complaint in the Superior Court as specified in the

OMA.”

Thus, while the attorney general will not pursue action as the board was found to have not

knowingly committed the violation, should Corrigan so desire, it appears that she may have 90

days from the issuing of the document to pursue further action in the superior court.

The Open Meetings Act is a chapter of the Rhode Island General Laws meant to ensure that the

public can participate in government and that the government can be held accountable to the

public. Under the act, all decisions made by public bodies must be arrived at in open session, and

no substantive motions are permitted during closed sessions. Furthermore, any meeting of a

majority of the members of a public body constitutes quorum, and is therefore subject to the

rules of the OMA.

Corrigan’s initial complaint arose during proceedings by the board that began in June 2018

which sought to investigate 29 alleged unfair labor practices in East Greenwich. In a meeting of

the board on October 30, 2018, questions were raised by the town as to whether one of the board

members could ethically participate on the board given a prior Ethics Commission finding. After

hearing these questions, the labor board’s chair then ordered everyone out of the room except for

the four board members present, the board’s legal counsel and its administrator, at which point

the labor board discussed legal issues and did not disclose the nature of their votes after

reconvening with the public.

In her complaint, Corrigan alleged that the board had effectively gone into executive session

without an open roll call or a public notification, and that the board further hid the results of the

vote that it took in that executive session from the public, both of which would constitute

violations of the OMA. Conversely, the board’s legal counsel, Jeffrey Kasle, argued that the

board’s recess at that time did not constitute an official meeting under the guidelines of the

OMA. Kasle’s argument was rejected by the attorney general.

“In this case, the evidence demonstrates that prior to recessing the October 30, 2018 meeting, the

Board had been engaged in discussions with one or more parties regarding various legal issues,”

the statement said. “Here, there is no evidence that the Board&#39;s recess to discuss the legal issues

presented was convened pursuant to any executive session exception.”

In the five-page finding, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha argued that a violation of

the Open Meetings Act occurred but that it was unlikely to have been intentional, but from here

on the labor board would be expected to know the difference. It is a small victory for Corrigan’s

push against the board’s practices, but a victory nonetheless.

Corrigan’s own tenure as town manager of East Greenwich was rocked by similar battles

including an OMA complaint by the fire department and an ethics complaint by then-zoning

board member Renu Englehart, whom is now on the town council. Importantly, however, town

managers are not considered public bodies for the purposes of the OMA and cannot be found to

have violated it.

Regardless, it is likely that Corrigan’s complaint against the labor board will be viewed with

admiration or derision along party lines, and the attorney general’s decision to not pursue an

injunction against the board, which would nullify any actions taken by the board during the time

it was violating the act, will likely mean business as usual for all parties involved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.