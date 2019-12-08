EAST GREENWICH—The school committee is seeking the community’s ideas on what makes a superb school superintendent, and has posted a survey for educators and members of the public alike to share their opinions. The survey is the latest in the district’s efforts to find a permanent replacement for outgoing superintendent Victor Mercurio, who is leaving the post at the end of the month.
The school committee recently employed JE Consulting to carry out a recruiting campaign to fill the position, which has already solicited over 80 interested applicants. It is the hope of the committee that, by taking into account the needs and wants of the community, they will be able to make the best selection possible with regard to fit and qualification. The position will likely not be filled, however, until July at the earliest, and the committee has hired Dr. Joseph Erardi to serve as interim superintendent until that time.
The school committee unanimously voted to hire both JE Consulting and Erardi last month, and Erardi will be featured prominently at two upcoming events designed to engage the community with the selection process of a permanent superintendent. The events, to be held on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at Cole Middle School, will allow the public to speak and question Erardi and members of the school committee regarding the process, and are intended to serve as an outlet for community input.
The two meetings and the survey, which can be found on the district’s website, offer residents the opportunity to express what they believe the most relevant skills to the position are, the characteristics they desire in a superintendent, what they view as the district’s greatest strengths and weaknesses and what they think the committee should know that they might not already. Importantly, the online survey also offers residents the opportunity to list the information of potentially exceptional candidates that they know.
Between now and July, however, the committee and Erardi are hunkering down for the budgeting season, which will begin in January. It is hoped that Erardi will offer a stabilizing hand and guiding presence during this traditionally tumultuous time of the year, given his years of experience serving as superintendent in Newtown, Conn.
In the meantime, the school committee aims to hire a strong and motivated visionary to lead the district as superintendent, and will accept applications for the position until Jan. 3. In their recruitment packet, the committee has listed the defining attributes of their preferred candidate to include the strength and conviction to assert their own educational philosophy, the willingness to collaborate with the School Committee and district stakeholders, to ultimately someone who will bring EGSD’s collective vision and strategy to fruition, a demonstrated experience and vision that will guide and enhance teaching and learning in a high performing PK-12 district, a financial background capable to strategically help build, recommend, and implement a budget that benefits all learners, superior managerial skills that will ensure smooth operations, while developing and inspiring the district’s hard-working faculty and staff, the daily practice and demonstration of high moral and ethical behavior and a genuine desire to make a difference in the life of every student within the East Greenwich School District.
Additionally, the district will give preference to applicants with central office experience, though all administrators in good standing are encouraged to apply. Community members interested in applying, or who desire to be part of the process are strongly encouraged to attend the committee’s two upcoming meetings this month and to fill out the online survey.
