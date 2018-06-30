EAST GREENWICH— On Tuesday State Representative Anthony Giarrusso announced he was running for a fourth term in the House of Representatives.
First voted in to House District 30 in November of 2012, Giarrusso has continuously spoken in favor of smaller government, lower taxes, and economic development.
“The reason that I got in is because so many of our youth are educated here, and if they want a good job they have to leave their home and families,” said Giarrusso. “So anything that I do, I do a lot of things involving education and safety, I really try to improve the business climate in the state. That way so many do not have to leave in order to get a good job.”
Recently, he co-sponsored legislation with the Speaker of the House that criminalizes the possession of materials readily convertible into a bomb or explosive device. He also helped create the “Neil Fachon Right to Try” legislation. This legislation established the conditions for the use of experimental treatments for terminally ill patients.
“I am excited to again offer myself up to the voters of East Greenwich and West Greenwich as their District 30 Representative in the House of Representatives,” said Giarrusso in a press release. “This is not an easy job, by any means, and I am pleased to have had the impact I have had. Most importantly, I have been blown away by the number of voters who have called or written and encouraged me to run again. I will not let them down.”
Giarrusso is also a member of many House committees including the Committees on Finance and subcommittees of Education, and Human Services. He has also served on the General Assembly’s Permanent Joint Committee on Economic Development. Recently he was made part of the Commission to Study Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.
“The thing I find rewarding about being a State Rep. is being able to help people,” explained Giarrusso. “If anyone has any issues, be it the state agency, DEM, elderly affairs, or anything else, I love the fact that they contact me. If there is anything I can do to help, I always do. I don’t ask if you are republican or democrat, I just want to help.”
Giarrusso ran unopposed in 2016, but this year he will be running against Democrat Justine Caldwell. Caldwell has never held an office before but has had experience dealing with legislation when she was a paid organizer working to pass same-sex marriage laws in Maine, and also as a volunteer for a pro-LGBT campaign in Bowling Green, Ohio. Caldwell lists, on her website, her main concerns are gun violence, local education, health care, and the environment.
“I think I am a better fit for the position because, the things I am focused on, are things that will keep our people here,” stated Giarrusso. “If I looked at some of her material, it looks like she is running for the wrong office. She talks about librarians at the High School, which is a school committee issue, and Roe v Wade that is a federal issue. So that is not something we would do at the state level. I just think the biggest problem right now is jobs and the business climate.”
Outside of government Giarrusso is the president of A.G. and G Inc., a jewelry manufacturing company he owns with his brothers, and lives in East Greenwich with his wife and four kids. If you would like to reach out to Representative Giarrusso, you can reach him at rep-giarrusso@rilegislature.gov.
