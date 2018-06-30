EAST GREENWICH – The Avenger boys track and field team took a small and decorated contingent to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals at Greensboro, North Carolina, and the four seniors certainly made a mark as they beat a four-year-old state record, set a New England record and earned third place overall in the 4x800-meter relay.
The two-day event was hosted by North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and held at Irwin Belk Track, featuring the best athletes from across the country. Longtime track coach at EG, Peter Dion, made the trip with four senior runners, Quentin Viera, Cebastian Gentil, Colin Cianciolo, and Jeffrey Pedersen.
“The goal, in the beginning, was to break 7:40,” longtime EG track and field coach Pete Dion said of the 800-relay. “Which is a really good time, and if you’re going to do that, you might as well go after the record.”
“We’ve always known [the record] was a possibility,” Viera said. “Since at least, last year when we ran 7:49 and finished third at New Englands. It slowly became our goal throughout the season.”
“We realized we had a good chance of breaking it,” Viera continued. “Once Jeff ran a 1:56 at our Class C Championship.”
“The first three kids ran relatively the same time,” Dion said. “Like a 1:55, and C-Bass just blew it up with his 1:49. If everyone runs a [1:55], then it’s a 7:40. They were right on schedule, and as each kid took the baton and they kept that pace at 1:55-ish, you figure C-Bass probably has a 1:52 in him, we’re not really sure. Then he just – the venue, the time; the winner ended up being USA No. 5 of all time – so you’re in company with these kids who can fly, and you tend to run a bit faster than you thought you could. Then you put up a great time like he did.”
“If C-Bass doesn’t run what he runs,” Dion said. “It’s another great year for us in the program, but what he did changed everything, getting the state record and the New England record.”
“When C-Bass gets it,” Dion explained. “He’s behind. I think, he’s in like fourth place and worked his way up to third. The legs that he was running against got him to run as fast as he did. C-Bass is more than capable, so he showed up and answered the bell.”
EG placed third with a time of 7:35.43, bettering the old record of 7:37.62 by two seconds. First-place, 7:31.62, went to a school out of Cow Harbor, New York, on Long Island. The silver medal went to Western Cary, a team from central North Carolina, who finished at 7:32.06. The fourth-place team, St. Benedict’s Prep, out of Newark, came in over forty hundreds of a seconds behind EG at 7:35.87.
“We were all really proud of Cebastian’s accomplishment,” Pedersen said. “I didn’t have a shadow of a doubt in his ability to run under a minute and fifty seconds. We were all amazed when he ran but not surprised he pulled it off.”
“He had the fastest time at that meet,” Dion said of Gentil. “The team that won that race had two kids that ran 1:50, which is ridiculous. Two brothers, I think they are twins. But he ran the fastest split of the day.”
It was a steady race for all the Avenger runners with a finishing burst from Gentil that gave them the victory. Viera ran the first leg at 1:55.805. Cianciolo grabbed the baton and finished his leg at 1:55.239. Pedersen bettered them both, finishing his trip around the oval at 1:55.009. Gentil finished it off with a 1:49.378, the fastest time from any individual runner.
“I was incredibly nervous,” Viera said. “Specifically as we waited on the track while the previous relays went. I personally had a very bad race [when we went two years ago], so that didn’t help. I had never been more nervous for a race; we hadn’t lost the 4x800 once that year, so it was a big jump to such a competitive field. Once the race started, the nerves went right away, and I just went for it.”
“I was the first leg,” Viera said. “So, my main job was to get out near the front and stay with the lead pack.”
A self-labeled aggressive starter, Viera got out to a good lead without as much jostling and pushing as he expected and set the pace for EG.
“I was worried the start might get messy,” Viera said. “But that wasn’t the case. One guy did move in front of me and slow down around the first turn, so I had to give him a little shove but that was all.”
Track is unique in the sense that athletes compete against their own best times, the stopwatch, their own preparation, as well as the competitors lined up with them in the event. They compete representing a team but often compete as individuals. They’re sometimes going up against history and record books, even if they’re just focused on a finish line so many meters in front of them.
Runners from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California set the national 800-relay record in 2011 at 7:28.75. EG bested border rival North Kingstown, who previously held the RI record at 7:37.62, which they captured in 2014.
Gentil also participated in the 800-meter run, where he placed 27th in the finals at 1:57.63. Pedersen placed eighth in the one-mile run at 4:17.51. Viera added a sixth-place finish in the 800 at 1:54.45, and Pedersen was tenth in the 1,600 at 4:24.24.
The previous weekend, at the New England Track and Field Championship in Durham, New Hampshire, Cianciolo, Gentil, Pedersen, and Viera won at 7:46.37, nearly 10 seconds quicker than the runner-up, Xavier, Connecticut, and just six seconds off of the meet record.
EG has another state record on the books from the nation-wide meet. At the New Balance Nationals in 2010, EG set the record for the state 1,600-meter sprint medley at 3:28.59 with a team of Brian Doyle, Dylan Danforth, Andy Keene, and Nick Ross.
“It’s a strictly earn it process,” Dion said about reaching the Nationals, which EG hasn’t done that often. “When they were sophomores,” Dion said. “Three out of those four guys were on the team – it wasn’t Pedersen; it was another individual – and they got it handed to them. Our goal was to break eight minutes. That was two years ago, and they ran like 8:09, and it was kind of a wasted trip.”
“Two years ago,” Dion said. “When they were sophomores, they couldn’t handle it. When they came back this time they had way more experience.”
Dion coached the cross country team this season, but he had handed down the reigns for indoor and outdoor track to Nick Ross, his assistant last season and a former EG runner. Dion has been around the team for a while, coaching for years and getting to know the kids as a middle school teacher. Ross couldn’t make the trip but was behind the team every step along the way and watching remotely when they broke the record.
“He was playing the chess pieces,” Dion said of Ross. “And he did a really nice job with those guys.”
“With Nick and I,” Dion said. “It’s kind of like the passing of the torch. Nick ran for me ten years ago then went to college and did really well. I had no problem passing the baton to Nick because I knew he’d do a great job. It’s always the dream of for a coach, that if you’re going to move on you want to give it to a legacy. He’s a legacy of the high school; he was one of the best I’d ever had until now with these guys.”
“Those guys were inspired trying to beat Nick’s times,” Dion said. “Was very motivating for those kids. Meanwhile, the guy who is coaching you is trying to get you to beat his records. When they beat them; the kids love it. ‘They are like; ‘we took you down, Ross.’ It’s all in good fun. It’s really cool how that legacy is passed.”
“I can hopefully find a new crop of kids in the middle school,” Dion said. “And I can tell them to try and go after the new record.”
Dion went to NK, another bit of motivation for the kids to knock his alma Mata from the record books.
“Usually, you need four year-round runners to do what they did,” Dion explained. “People who were just runners, kids who were stars. But Colin is a star; he likes basketball, so he played basketball. That does make it a bit more of a wow because he’s not a year-round runner. I mean, he’s a good athlete, and good athletes can do stuff. He ran cross country and ran in the summertime with us, but he’s just a good athlete who likes to compete and likes to have fun.”
“You’ve got to have four guys,” Dion said. “And they’ve got to be running out of their heads. That’s what they did, and it worked out really well.”
EG was third in New England’s last year but for various reasons, they didn’t make it to Nationals. With a four-deep senior team this season, the goal was as far as they could go. Coaches around the state could tell that EG’s team was something special, and the Avengers didn’t face much competition in the 800-relay this season.
“It was a bumpy road,” Dion said. “With a lot of ups and downs, and then on Saturday night, when we were down there: it was just really fun to watch them. You could see that they got what they were going to get.”
“Will it happen again,” Dion said. “As a coach, and with Nick Ross as a coach – we want it to happen again because it’s all about the kids from EG. [A state record] is not going to happen every year, but it’s not unfathomable.”
“A lot of kids are intimidated by records,” Dion said. “That NK record was a really good time, and everyone thought: you’re not going to get that record.”
“They were very loyal to workouts,” Dion said. “These kids never skipped; they were around all the time. They went to summer practice for cross country; they’d practice on a three-day weekend when maybe some other kids wouldn’t have wanted to have done that. That’s a tough buy in: it’s tough to get them early in their careers, as freshmen and sophomores. As they grew, they started to figure it out, and they bought in a little bit more. Then they were just full on board like we’re going to get this.”
“They were the hunted instead of the hunter,” Dion explained. “Being the hunted – other teams were like why bother – because the coaches know: these guys are really legit. Even at New Englands; they weren’t even pushed at New Englands. It was over by like the second 1,000 meters, so it was like a leg and a half. They basically ran by themselves. So, they were never really pushed by direct competition.”
Independent EG resident Connor Sheridan was all over the stadium, jumping, throwing, and running. In the decathlon variant, Sheridan was sixth with 6,341 points. He was ninth in the shot put at 41-feet, 10 inches, and he was ninth in the 400-meter dash finals at 52.49.
Sheridan placed 12th in three more events. In the 100-meter dash, he ran an 11.76. In the high jump he reached 5-9.25, and in the long jump, he reached 20-3.25.
Gentil got a scholarship and will be running at Iowa State in the fall. Cianciolo is headed to Babson in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Viera enlisted with the Marines.
