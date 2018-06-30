EAST GREENWICH— The East Greenwich Drug Program end of year report shows a growing concern over mental health.
Looking at client statistics compiled over the past year; this report breaks down concerns for the clients, as well as activities and services provided during the last year. This year the program had 208 clients, which is right along the usual number of people seen per year.
According to the report, one of the biggest trends is the growing concern over mental health. In the 18 and under age group, 42 of the 99 clients were referred to the drug program due to mental health, in the 18-21 groups it was seven of the 23, and in the group 21 and up, mental health accounted for nine of the 86. Which was second in that category.
“That has been a trend that has definitely been on the rise in recent years,” said director of the East Greenwich Drug Program Bob Houghtaling. “Once you get to work with people over mental health, I would say at least 50 percent of people in that category are also smoking weed or drinking. And that is a concern.”
Another trend that is starting to create a growing concern is vaping. In the client group of people under 18, vaping, the primary concern of 24 clients, only mental health was a higher concern. While the popular opinion is that vaping is much better alternative for people rather then smoking cigarettes, Houghtaling says that is not actually the case.
“It is like saying jumping off a 30-story building is better for you then jumping of a 60-story building,” said Houghtaling. “Either way you are jumping off a pretty high building. What happens now with vaping is, one, a lot of the vape products have nicotine in them. So it still has an addictive substance. Two, research is not out yet about how harmful it really is. So even though people say it is not as bad there is no evidence to support that. Also research shows that people who do vape eventually end up smoking cigarettes as well.”
To help educate the community on these problems, the drug program puts together events and forums that anyone can attend. These include the Youth to Youth Summer Conference, four forums regarding opioids, and 18 classrooms presentations at Cole Middle School with six more at the High School. The next event is the Senior Philosophy Club on July 18. For more information on the East Greenwich Drug Program and events you can contact Bob Houghtaling at (401) 230-2246.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.