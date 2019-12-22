EAST GREENWICH—A joint meeting of the town council and school committee heard a presentation from consulting firm Milone and MacBroom, that explored trends in the town’s demographics for the purpose of better preparing the school district for its future needs. The presentation summarized the findings of an in-depth and data-driven study carried out by the firm to establish what enrollment trends the district should expect in the coming years by examining fluctuations in demographic profiles, housing and enrollment history.
“This is not directly a part of the statutory pre-budget consultation,” said town council president Mark Schwager. “But it has important information that the school department would like to present to the council and to the community.”
The district received a grant from the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to carry out a study to assess the what the needs of the district will be over the course of the next ten years. School committee member and chair of the buildings and facilities committee, Alyson Powell, spoke to the importance of the study in planning for the district’s future.
“The school department is undergoing the very early stages of a master planning process,” Powell said. “The first step in doing that is to look and see exactly what we think our school population will be, and what our town population is going to look like during that time. Because understanding our economic and demographic trends and characteristics is really crucial to the school planning process. We will have no idea what kind of facilities we are going to need if we don’t know who is going to be using them.”
The study found that, while East Greenwich is a quickly aging town due to the prevalence of Baby Boomers among its residents, the town should expect continued increases in school enrollments as it attracts families with children who move to the town specifically for the schools. Importantly, though 42 percent of all family households in the town include at least one person aged 60 years or older, more than 70 percent of family households in the town include children exclusively aged between 6 and 17 years.
Rebecca Auger, a certified planner with Milone and MacBroom, delivered the presentation and highlighted the elements of study that made East Greenwich a unique case.
“You are clearly a town that attracts families with children in tow,” Auger said. “There was a dramatic decrease in birth rates occurred in 2017 and 2018. We had to contact the state department and public health to make sure that these were the correct numbers because it is such a dramatic change.”
Indeed, a prime difficulty in conducting the study and coming to reliable conclusions was the fact that no reliable regression model could be found to predict unemployment or housing sales, owing to the unusually low birth rate in the town between 2017 and 2018. During that period of time, it is estimated that the birth rate in East Greenwich dropped over 30 percent from 117 to 81, the lowest rate recorded in the study. As such, Milone and MacBroom offered a trajectory based on linear, exponential and moving average trends.
“To the extent possible, we recommend that you try to better keep track of the flow of students in and out of the district,” Auger said. “This is really an unknown data set, but we think you should get your heads wrapped around it.”
One further issue that the district was presented with was the fact that, while much of the town’s population came to the town to raise their children, the largest share of current housing development is focused on multifamily units with few bedrooms. Such developments, Auger argued, tend to attract families without children or young professionals. Apartments account for 31 percent of all new development in the town currently, which means that there may be inadequate infrastructure for sustaining continued growth of families who desire to move to the town with children.
It was also noted that schools in the district averaged large populations of new students each year, with Frenchtown alone averaging a 13 percent rate of new student among its student body. In the next ten years, the increasing population of new students may increase the resources necessary for the district to continue providing adequate educational facilities.
