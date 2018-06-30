EAST GREENWICH— Monday night, the East Greenwich Town Council appointed Gayle Corrigan the new town manager by a vote of 4 to1.
The long search for a permanent town manager began with 62 resumes being sent to council members, which the council itself would narrow down to 11 candidates. Of those 11, an advisory board made up of local veterinarian Chad Callahan, real estate business owner Allen Gammons, Cole Middle School Principal Alexis Meyer, East Greenwich Personnel Board Member Vin Ragosta, former President of Johnson and Wales University Jack Yena, and East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Lombardi, would recommend five to the town council for second interviews. Out of the five remaining candidates, one took another job and another withdrew from consideration, and with only three left, the council decided Corrigan was the best person for the job.
“Our search for a new town manager unearthed several good candidates, but none had the deep financial skills and experience of Ms. Corrigan,” said President of the East Greenwich Town Council Sue Cienki. “During the course of the year Ms. Corrigan has identified areas in our finances budget that need to be addressed if we are to continue providing a high level of services for those who live here.”
Many of the town council members including council vice president Sean Todd, believe keeping Corrigan on board is what is best for the town—especially with contract negotiations coming up.
“At this time, walking into five contract negotiations, I believe Gayle Corrigan is the correct person for Town Manager of East Greenwich,” said Todd. “And to bargain on behalf of the tax payers. That is why we vote in favor of Gayle.”
Corrigan graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, and later earned her MBA at Boston University. Prior to working in East Greenwich, she was a certified public accountant who helped Central Falls out of insolvency, and helped the troubled Central Coventry Fire District out of bankruptcy.
However since she became town manager the position has been the source of constant debate. In November of 2017 Supreme Court Judge Susan McGuirl ruled the town had violated the Open Meetings Act when they appointed Corrigan, and voided her appointment. Soon after the Council voted her back into office, but doing it legally.
Councilman Mark Schwager was the only member to vote against the appointment of Corrigan. He, along with a large majority of the crowd at the packed Swift Community Center, believed it was in the best interest of the town to bring a new person in to fill the position.
“East Greenwich has a strong sense of community,” said Schwager. “We have respect for our neighbors who live here and for the people who work here. We have a history of coming together to solve the challenges we face, and we must again pull together as a community. This is not a partisan issue. Several of my Republican colleagues have stated they feel that choosing a new town manager is an opportunity to move forward, away from the present polarization and divisiveness caused by this administration.”
Originally the meeting was set to take place at town hall but it was quickly evident that there would not be enough room for the large crowd that was waiting to get in. This led to the meeting and the crowd being moved to Swift Community Center. The crowd, which was largely against Corrigan and carried signs saying “Gayle in, You’re Out,” and “Flip the Council,” let the council know how they felt during the public comments.
“Of course the council believes Corrigan is the best person for town manager,” said Caryn Corenthal a local resident who came to the meeting. “But your tunnel vision for her neglects the collateral damage she brings. You are arrogant for voting her back in, while over looking the fact that she is responsible for eroding the community.”
After the meeting Corrigan stated she is not focused on the crowd that was largely against her, but instead would be focusing on the issues in town.
The anti-Corrigan crowd did not go away after the meeting ended, instead holding a rally to continue voicing their displeasure with the council’s decision. A crowd of about 25 to 30 people stood outside town hall, still with their “Gayle In, You’re Out,” signs, stating their displeasure with how the town council handled the situation.
“We want local government who is ethical, transparent, and listens to its citizens,” said Christa Thompson, Vice Chair of the East Greenwich Democratic Town Committee. “This is more of a good government rally, as it is anything else. This isn’t about certain politics, but about good public policy.”
Corrigan’s contract is an at-will employment, which means she can be relieved of her duties at any time by the town council, and would be given a six-month severance package if the situation should arise. She will receive an annual salary of $160,000, and will serve as the town’s chief executive officer.
