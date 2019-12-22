EAST GREENWICH—The school committee voted on Tuesday to invite members of the various stakeholders of the district to send representatives to act as an advisory board in the search for a new district superintendent. The move means that one representative each from the administrative council, central office, parent-teacher groups, each of the three collective bargaining units and special education advisory committee will be afforded the opportunity to serve the school committee in advising its hiring of a new superintendent with regard to character, qualifications and the interview process. The decision followed comments by search consultant Joe Erardi, who was hired by the committee to assist in the search and hiring process, and who spoke to the importance of engaging the community in the process of finding a new superintendent.
“I think that the parents’ voice is truly heard here,” Erardi said. “What typically could happen next are the options in front of the committee this evening. The committee could make the decision that they are all-in or expand. If there is expansion, they should include a teacher representative.”
Importantly, Erardi noted that the East Greenwich town council and, particularly, the new town manager Andy Nota, had expressed an interest in helping to facilitate the process of transition.
“I had a terrific experience with the special education learning group and with your town manager,” Erardi said. “And the government is very interested in where you land.”
Though grateful for the support of the town, members of the committee baulked at the prospect of local government taking an active role in the hiring process, and elected not to include them.
“The town manager, I can appreciate their interest in serving on the advisory board, but I don’t think that’s necessary,” said committee member Matt Plain.
“I can appreciate their interest as well,” committee vice chair Lori McEwen said. “But I wouldn’t advise having them on there. That wouldn’t be my preference.”
When asked whether such a move by local government had precedent in his experience with such matters, Erardi confirmed that he had never managed a superintendent search wherein a member of town government was present or advised in the process.
“It is unique to the town,” Erardi said. “I have not had a search where town government was active in an advisory capacity or as a committee member. But I have had many searches where the town manager was all in and trying to do what was right, and that partnership is really important. Your town manager is looking forward to being of service in this transition.”
Having accepted which constituent groups would be invited to send representatives to the committee’s advisory board, Erardi made clear that the members of that body would be expected to be wholly engaged in the hiring process.
“It needs to be understood, whomever is selected to represent a stakeholder group has to be all in,” Erardi said. “Their voice is not a complete voice if they have not seen every candidate. It has to be embraced with confidentiality.”
It should be noted that community forums and an online survey are both being employed currently to further help direct the decision-making of the committee and the advisory board by incorporating the needs of residents.
“There is a community profile being put together based on results of the survey,” McEwen said. “And in making a decision about the interview process, it is essential to not go wide, but to go deep.”
The committee has currently received applications for the position of superintendent from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Florida. Discussion of the candidates by the committee and its advisory committee will begin on Jan. 7 and will include talks of potential salary levels as well as the desired qualities of the individual. In all, Erardi expressed
“Traction is terrific,” Erardi said of the hiring process. “There is nothing to report this evening that is negative.”
