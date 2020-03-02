EAST GREENWICH—Throughout the month of March, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is inviting customers and the community to visit its East Greenwich branch at 1269 South County Trail to donate children’s books during its annual Children’s Book Drive. This year marks the effort’s 10th anniversary and a partnership with Books Are Wings, a local nonprofit whose programs put thousands of free books in the hands of kids each year. All 20 of the bank’s branches across the state will be participating in the collection.
“Our children’s book drive has been incredibly embraced by customers, colleagues and community since we began a decade ago,” said BankRI community relations vice president Patricia O’Donnell-Saracino. “Improving access to books for kids, by providing books they can keep, is an easy cause for people to get behind. This is a collection that will impact children across the state.”
During March, each BankRI branch location will feature a collection bin in its lobby for donations of new and gently-used children’s books. And new for this year is the ability to participate in the drive by purchasing a book from an online wish list of titles curated by Books Are Wings. The Wish List button can be found visiting www.BooksAreWings.org/donate-books.
Following the drive, BankRI volunteers will sort and organize the collected children’s books by age level and topic. The books will then be delivered to Books Are Wings for the organization’s “Book Spots” program in service of communities in need.
Books Are Wings’ “Book Spots” are outdoor and indoor structures that serve as free, readily available libraries for children and families. They are based on the ‘take a book, return a book’ exchange model made popular by the Wisconsin nonprofit Little Free Library. In Rhode Island, Books Are Wings received permission to alter the concept so children could take books without the expectation that they be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.