Arctic Playhouse presents ‘Seussical the Musical’
WEST WARWICK — With months of rehearsals behind them, Mya Lemery and the young cast of her theater company’s latest production are eager to finally draw the curtain on “Seussical the Musical.”
“I’ve been dreaming of directing this show since I was, like, 10,” Lemery said of “Seussical,” opening tomorrow at The Arctic Playhouse. “For me to finally be able to do this with such an amazing cast and such amazing support from everybody is so, so rewarding.”
A sophomore at West Warwick High School, Lemery was just 14 years old when she founded the When I Grow Up youth theater company. In the years since, Lemery has directed a number of shows at both The Arctic Playhouse and the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston.
But while its performances until now have been presented cabaret style, “Seussical” is the theater company’s first full-length production.
“I’m very nervous,” Lemery admitted Tuesday.
Despite those pre-show jitters, though, Lemery said she feels good about the production and how well it’s come together.
“It’s going to be fine,” she continued. “Everybody has these pre-show nerves.”
Based on the stories of Dr. Seuss, “Seussical” ties together the plots of several beloved tales into a cohesive, feel-good musical featuring themes of loyalty, family and acceptance.
“We’ve got The Cat in the Hat, we’ve got Horton [the Elephant], we have Jojo, there’s Gertrude McFuzz, the Wickersham brothers,” Lemery added. “There’s tons and tons and tons of different characters.”
As for selecting “Seussical” for her theater company’s premier full-length production, Lemery said it was sort of a no-brainer.
It was around six or seven years ago that Lemery “fell in love” with “Seussical,” she said. She had just auditioned for the role of Gertrude McFuzz — she was drawn to the character’s quirkiness and timidness, which she said she related to at the time — in a production of the show. Though she didn’t get the part, Lemery said the experience left her determined to direct the musical herself one day.
“I didn’t show them everything I have,” she recalled of her audition, adding that she figures the reason she wasn’t chosen for the part was that she had held back.
“I said to myself, ‘I am going to direct this one day, and I’m going to make sure that these kids go for it, because if they don’t they’re going to regret it,’” she continued.
Lemery’s rendition of “Seussical” features a cast of 19 members, ranging in age from five- to 13 years old. In directing them, Lemery said she strove to teach the actors a variety of singing techniques and warm-up exercises.
“They’re very good kids,” Lemery added. “Every rehearsal they get better, and every time that they do a number it gets better and better. They know what they’re doing.”
Lemery stood before the stage Tuesday night, giving direction to the cast as they ran through the show during a dress rehearsal. Against a backdrop of vibrant trees crafted in the surreal style of Dr. Seuss, young actors dressed in familiar costumes sang and danced beneath colorful lighting.
The enthusiasm of the cast members, as well as Lemery’s passion for directing them, were palpable.
Perhaps even greater than the excitement surrounding opening night, however, is the pride Lemery feels toward the actors who have helped make the show possible.
“It’s just been a blast, and you can tell that they’re having fun. They’re very, very talented,” Lemery said. “They’ve proven time and time again that they can do anything I throw at them.”
And the biggest hope for Lemery is that both audience and cast members recognize that.
“I just hope they take away that no matter how small you are, no matter how old you are, you can do anything,” Lemery said, noting that the show’s lead, Brynn Linde, of Scituate, is just 10 years old. “I want them to take away that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”
The When I Grow Up theater company’s production of “Seussical the Musical” opens at The Arctic Playhouse, 117 Washington St., West Warwick, tomorrow at 7 p.m., and will run through Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets are $12 for kids and $15 for adults, and can be purchased at thearcticplayhouse.com. Tickets are also available for $18 at the door.
