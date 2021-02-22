Max Miranda and the 18th-ranked University of Notre Dame men’s swim team is geared up to defend its title at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship next Wednesday through Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.
Junior Miranda, from East Greenwich and a Suffield Academy (Conn.) graduate, prepped for the championship by winning the 400 IM (3:49.84), finishing second in the 200 butterfly (1:48.03) and second with the 400 free relay B team (2:59.38) as the Fighting Irish turned back West Virginia 271-82 on Jan. 30 in Morgantown, WV. Miranda competed in the 500 freestyle, 400 IM and 200 butterfly but didn’t score in the ACC meet as a sophomore.
“Max was a quiet force on the team his first two seasons,” coach Mike Litzinger said. “We tried to get him settle in. This year, we’ve been concentrating on middle distance events and he has shown great improvement in those events.”
The thing the coach likes about Miranda is that “he’s always there”, meaning he is ready to help the team in any way he can.
“We have top-end athletes in most of our events, but Max is always coming in second to a teammate,” Litzinger said. “And I think he is embracing that role.”
The coach feels that Miranda has consistency and a high level of training.
“Max is a worker and he loves to come to work,” Litzinger said.
Jack Perreault (North Kingstown)
The sophomore is off to a solid start with the Army men’s track team. The North Kingstown High graduate opened the season by finishing third in the 800 meter run (1:56.45) at a non-scoring meet against Northeastern on Jan. 31. He helped the 4x400 relay finish third (3:27.42) and was seventh in the 1,000 meter run (2:36.90) in a non-scoring meet against Villanova on Feb. 6. Last weekend, he ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (7:40.93) in a 101-80 loss in the Army-Navy Star meet. All three meets were held in West Point, N.Y.
Ellie Lawler (Wakefield)
The junior kicked off her season with the Syracuse women’s track team by finishing second in the 5,000 meter run at the Virginia Tech Invitational Jan. 15-16 in Blacksburg, Va. Her time was 18:05.82. The South Kingstown High’s best effort in the 5k came when she finished 18th out of 54 runners at the John Thomas Terrier Classic last year with a time of 17:25.82. Lawler also competes in the 3,000 meter run for the Orange.
Oluchi Ezemma (Hope Valley)
The 5-foot-11 junior forward just missed a double-double as she helped the Holy Cross women’s basketball team top Colgate 61-40 last Saturday to lift the Crusaders to 6-5 playing only Patriot League games. The Moses Brown graduate had 10 points and nine rebounds. She also had two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. On the season, Ezemma is averaging 9.2 points and leads the team with 8.3 rebounds a game. She also has 17 assists.
Gunnar Fontaine (East Greenwich)
The 5-foot-10 freshman forward continues to be a solid performer for the No. 18-ranked Northeastern men’s hockey team, the Huskies 8-5-2 after topping New Hampshire 5-4 last Saturday. Fontaine, a graduate of Lawrence Academy of Groton, Mass., had a power play goal in the game. He has three power play goals on the season. Playing in all 15 games, Fontaine has scored five goals with seven assists for 12 points.
Drew Edwards (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior forward scored two goals, but his Sacred Heart men’s lacrosse team opened the season with a 20-8 loss to Stony Brook last Saturday in Stony Brook, N.Y. The La Salle Academy graduate has played in 31 games with 20 starts with the Pioneers. He had 13 goals and three assists in the six games the team played last spring. He has 31 goals and 11 assists for 42 points with 35 ground balls and five caused turnovers in his career.
Luke Henseler (Coventry)
The Pittsburgh freshman finished sixth in the 3,000 meter run at the Tiger Paw Invite last weekend in Clemson, S.C. His time was 8:34.09 and he was the first freshman to cross the line. The Bishop Hendricken graduate finished third in the 3,000 at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Invite on Feb. 6 in Blacksburg, Va. with a time of 8:24.10. He opened the season with a personal best time of 8:22.71 to finish seventh at the Notre Dame Invite on Jan. 27 in Notre Dame, Ind. He was the second frosh finisher.
Tomas Murphy (Wakefield)
The grad student continues to be a solid player off the bench for the Vermont men’s basketball team, the Catamounts who are 9-3 and tied for first place in the America East Conference after a 61-57 league victory over Stony Brook last Sunday. The Northfield Mount Herman and Northeastern University graduate had 17 points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action in the game. On the season, Murphy is averaging 8.5 points a game while averaging 10 minutes of action on the season.
Matt Stanley (Carolina)
The sophomore is a member of the Bryant men’s swim team. The Chariho Regional graduate competes mainly in the 100 breaststroke, the 200 IM and with the Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay. He finished fifth in the 100 breast (1:03.59) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:10.34) as Bryant opened its season in a non-scoring meet last Saturday in Smithfield. Stanley set a Rhode Island high school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.76 and was a four-time state champion in that event.
