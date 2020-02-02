COVENTRY - The Oakers needed time to establish their rhythm at home against Middletown on Tuesday night. Once they were able to do so, they were in fine shape. In what has proven to be an ongoing trend this season, Coventry saw their latest game divided into two distinct halves, with the latter serving as the more optimal of the two.
“It was two totally different teams each half,” head coach Donna Beaudoin said after her team defeated the Islanders by a 56-42 final in front of a sparse crowd at C. Arthur Flori Gymnasium.
Middletown (2-8) took advantage of a lethargic start by the home team and managed to stick around early, trailing just 25-23 at the break. The Oakers emerged from the locker room refreshed and ready to go, looking like an entirely different team over the final 16 minutes of play, as they went on to outscore their opponents by a 31-19 margin.
“I think, like most other games (it came down to) fundamentals. If you play good defense and box out and do all the little fundamental things right, everything else falls into place,” Beaudoin said of the difference pre and post halftime.
Senior Madison Dessert, averaging 19 points per game, finished one shy of that total on Tuesday, with her own boxscore reflecting the way Coventry (6-2) played as a team. All but four of her 18 points came in the second half of play, with a renewed energy and focus in what had turned out to be an unexpectedly tight game, proving to be the difference in the winning effort.
Senior guard Mikayla Gaulin followed up Dessert’s 18-point effort with 12 of her own, while Emma Martin had 8 and Elisabeth Foley, 6.
The visitors rode the three ball in the opening half, four of them in total (six for the night), to keep the score close, though Coventry did themselves no favors on the defensive end either.
“When we’re not playing good defense, when we’re not moving our feet, that’s when we struggle,” Beaudoin said.
Rylee Donovan banked home a three-pointer midway through the opening half to give the Islanders a 13-10 lead at the time. The freshman led the visitors with 10 points on the night, though senior Mercedes Ney was responsible for two of their four threes before the break, including one that put Middletown out in front 20-17. Coventry was able to close the first half on an 8-3 run, though Beaudoin let her team know that the overall effort needed to pick up in the second half.
“For us so far, what I’ve seen from this team is that we play at the level we’re playing against,” she said, offering an explanation as to why a team toward the top of the standings such as her own had difficulty putting away a team like Middletown, one that has claimed victory just twice this year.
The second half cleared all of that up for the time being, led by Dessert’s 14 points as Coventry upped their lead to 21 points at one stage (56-35) to help wrap up their fourth win in a row.
