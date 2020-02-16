COVENTRY - Division I basketball teams from public schools located in Upper South Providence have proven to be a thorn in Coventry’s side in each of their two trips to C. Arthur Flori Gymnasium this season.
After Classical handed the Oakers their worst loss of the year with a 70-34 drubbing back on February 4, the team that plays right across the street from the Purple looked to be well on their way toward securing a resounding victory of their own against Coventry on Wednesday night.
That was, until Nick Fuentes and Aaron Smith had something to say about the matter. Accounting for 29 of their team’s 37 second half points, the duo helped fuel a late charge on the home team’s behalf, as Coventry rallied from a 15-point deficit in the final eight minutes of play for a thrilling 67-63 win.
“I just had a burst of energy there, you know. We were in it, we were coming back and everyone’s playing hard ‘D’ and it just kind of pushed me to that next level, I guess,” Smith said after finishing the night with 18 points in the winning effort.
The victory marked the second thrilling finish against the Knights this season as the Oakers managed to pull out a triple overtime win in their first meeting back in Providence at the start of the year.
Now 7-8 in league play, they have secured a playoff berth for themselves heading into the final stretch of the regular season with games against La Salle, North Kingstown and Smithfield.
Riding high after Wednesday’s victory, Smith feels confident about the state of the Oakers and the opportunity that awaits them in the postseason.
“We’re a super talented group. I love our chances,” he said.
Head coach Jim Moretti agreed.
“The kids are playing as a unit. You saw that on Monday and you saw that tonight. They didn’t quit, a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.
Monday night saw Coventry head up to Cumberland where they managed to secure an important victory over the Clippers, thanks in large part to the play of Fuentes who connected on seven three-pointers as part of a 29-point outing.
Two days later, he put up a game-high 23, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line, four of which came in the final two minutes of play to help secure the comeback effort.
“Aaron Smith, the Energizer Bunny, was on fire and then Nick at the end with the big three and the foul shots, he’s lights out,” Moretti said of his top two performers for the night.
Central (5-10) was led by Angel Santiago Mendez (19 points) and Emmanuel Beldeh (13 points) in a game that saw them lead for significant portions of the night. Dakari Pona and Emmanuel Kayee also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points apiece as the Knights connected from nine shots from beyond the arc in the losing effort.
Leading 33-30 at the break, the visitors began to pull away through the first eight minutes of the second half, upping their lead to double digits. Kayee banked home a three-point shot to make it 51-39 as part of an 8-0 run that extended Central’s lead to 56-41. It was then that the Oakers, led by Smith and Fuentes, mounted their comeback. Smith netted four straight buckets at one stretch, helping to tie the game up 60-60 with 1:59 to go. His three-pointer less than a minute later put Coventry out in front for good at 65-63 with Fuentes sealing the deal with a pair of made free throws in the final seconds.
“We’ve got seven (wins), so we’re in the playoffs,” Moretti said, encouraged by the position his team has managed to put themselves in following a pair of key victories this week. “Now we really step up and play La Salle, North Kingstown and Smithfield, but we’ll go battle with them and see what happens.”
The Oakers will face the Rams tonight in the first of those three tough contests with a 7 p.m. game in Providence.
Follow Nick Cantor on Twitter @cantornick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.