CHS students accused of vaping will be searched with metal detector
COVENTRY — Having vowed to take a hard line against vaping in Coventry’s schools, the superintendent last week introduced members of the school committee to a policy amendment outlining administrators’ options when it comes to searching students suspected of vaping.
“We’re very serious about this,” Superintendent Craig Levis said Thursday, as he presented for a first reading an amendment to the district’s search of students, student property policy. “I think it would be negligent if we don’t take these steps.”
With the popularity of e-cigarettes on high school campuses increasing rapidly, school committee members in Coventry learned during a previous meeting of a plan by school administrators to crack down on vaping.
Levis reported having received a number of complaints from families whose children avoid using the bathrooms at school because of how frequently they’re used as places to vape. Coventry High School Principal Brooks Macomber also recounted hearing about students selling THC on school grounds.
“The bottom line is that we’re going to make sure kids feel safe, and that they can go into the bathroom,” Levis said, adding that he wants “to make it very difficult” for students to vape on campus.
Among several tactics proposed for addressing the issue was to use hand-held metal detectors to locate vape pens and other substances being carried by students. The amendment presented last week adds language to policy to support that.
According to the proposed amendment, building administrators could either use a metal detector when there’s reasonable suspicion of contraband, or they could use it to search all students in a location.
“Right now, if somebody goes into a bathroom and there’s 20 kids in there, we’re probably not searching everybody,” Levis said.
With the metal detectors, however, students caught in the bathroom could be searched quickly. In those situations, Levis added, every student would need to be searched to avoid discrimination.
School committee vice chair David Florio said he’s somewhat conflicted by the idea of searching students in that way.
“That said, I know why you have to do this. I know it needs to be done,” Florio said. “It’s just sad that it needs to be done, and we have to save lives.”
Florio added that he’ll vote for the policy amendment “with a heavy heart.”
School committee member Luke Murray shared a similar sentiment.
“Some parents are going to be happy that this is implemented, because it is a problem,” he said. “Some are going to push back on this.”
Murray argued, though, that using the metal detectors will be less invasive than other search techniques, like pat-downs. He added that, considering the severity of the vaping problem, the school committee “need[s] to be on board” with the amended policy.
“When it gets implemented, and a parent calls because they’re not happy about this, the administrators need to know at the building level that we have their back,” Murray said. “I think that’s important to convey.”
School committee chair Katherine Patenaude and committee member Donna Kalunian both also spoke in support of the amended policy.
“We can’t fly on a plane today without going through all kinds of security. I think it’s a proactive step that we need to take,” Patenaude said, adding that she’s in support “100 percent.”
Levis said he plans to ask members of the police department to train staff at the high school to use the metal detectors — the school has four of them.
“We’re definitely serious about this,” he said. “This is our world today, and we’re going to do what we need to do.”
The Chariho School District also uses hand-held metal detectors for the same purpose, Levis said. The devices are able to detect not only the metal components in vape pens, he added, but also tinfoil that may be used to carry various other substances.
“I can’t stop somebody that’s addicted. I know that,” Levis continued. “But I can stop them from doing it at school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.