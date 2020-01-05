COVENTRY- In the latest installment of the Coventry Credit Union Holiday Classic, both the boys and girls basketball teams took care of business on Friday and Saturday against a set of Division III opponents, helping them to get ready to return to league play this coming week all the more prepared.
On the girls’ end, the Oakers opened play with a 61-52 win over Central Falls before downing Mt. Hope by a more comfortable 69-41 margin in the finals the following day.
“They played well. Defensively, we’re working on the press, working on a lot of things,” head coach Donna Beaudoin said of her team’s most recent showing.
Senior co-captain Madison Dessert recorded an even 20 points against the Huskies, earning herself the tournament’s MVP honors for the second year in a row.
Senior Mikayla Gaulin (11 points) and sophomore Logan Bullock (8 points) earned All Tournament honors along with Zoe Muligne of Mt. Hope.
Pleased by her team’s performance, Beaudoin is now looking to see them carry that over into league play as they get set to go up against D-II opponents from here on out.
“Now we start the really hard part of our season,” she said. “We’ve got a league game (next), so we come right out with that against West Warwick, Classical, Chariho and Westerly, so they have to play well. We’ll just keep working to get better.”
For the boys team, Friday and Saturday featured similar outings against a pair of D-III opponents in Central Falls and Exeter/West Greenwich. Coming off a 60-53 win over the Warriors in the opening round, the Oakers took care of business against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, winning by a 54-36 final to complete a sweep by the host teams for the weekend.
Junior Jayden Voelker took home the MVP award following a game that saw him hit a pair of shots from beyond the arc as part of a 10-point display.
Aaron Smith, also with 10 points in the win was named to the All-Tournament team, as was Nick Fuentes who led the way with a team-high 11 points in the win.
“We’ve got a balanced team,” head coach Jim Moretti said, touting his players. “Nick can shoot the ball, Aaron can shoot the ball, Jake (Pino) can shoot the ball. We want to distribute it, spread the wealth,” he said of their overall approach to the offensive side of the game.
As for the defense, Saturday saw the Oakers go a different route early on, which ultimately paid off.
“The defense, we challenged them before the game,” said Moretti. “We wanted to play man-to-man to get us going. That’s usually not our style, we’re usually more of a zone/press, but we wanted to attack and get our guys going.”
Coventry jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, maintaining that double-digit advantage at the half as they went into the locker room up 29-19.
The Scarlet Knights continued to battle in the second half, trailing just 46-34 with 4:21 to go before the home team put them away for good, closing out play on an 8-2 run.
Jacob Derby was named to the All-Tournament team for E/WG with a game-high 16 points in the losing effort.
The Oakers will resume league play this coming week as they get set to host La Salle on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Follow Nick Cantor on Twitter @cantornick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.