School officials plan PR push to back new school construction

COVENTRY — Having established the required building committee and begun compiling data for the Necessity of School Construction applications, Coventry’s school district is seeking public input to inform the long process of improving the town’s outdated school facilities.
Superintendent Craig Levis said Monday that he hopes a series of community forums held over the coming weeks at each of the district’s schools will attract a range of community members.
“They aren’t just for parents, they’re for everybody in the community,” Levis said of the forums, the first of which will take place next Tuesday. “Instead of having community members at the last minute say, ‘we can’t afford this,’ we want to get them more informed about the process from the beginning.”
The district has been working with Studio JAED of Providence to begin the Rhode Island Department of Education’s multi-stage Necessity of School Construction application process, through which the town could be eligible to receive up to 60 percent reimbursement on the facilities projects it undertakes.
“This is an opportunity for us to get a significant reimbursement on projects moving forward, if we choose to do so,” Levis said.
But before the town gets too deep into the Necessity of School Construction process, Levis said it would be important for residents — who, ultimately, will be the ones to decide whether or not to approve a bond issue for the school facilities projects — to have a look at just how rundown the buildings are.
According to an estimate by Studio JAED, just to fix all of Coventry’s school facilities would cost some $70 million.
“I feel that as superintendent, it’s my responsibility to present to the community the current condition of our schools, but also a potential solution,” Levis said, as he pointed out some of the circa-1970 features in the high school’s auditorium.
The feedback from residents will ultimately inform the process of compiling the Necessity of School Construction applications, the first of which is due in February.
“For [the stage one application], all we’re trying to do is put forward what we believe the needs of this school community are,” Levis said. “But we want input from parents and we want input from residents that may not have children.”
Each forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and will be facilitated by Philip Conte, president and Chief Executive Officer of Studio JAED.
Forums will take place at Western Coventry Elementary School next Tuesday, Oct. 29; at Hopkins Hill Elementary School next Wednesday, Oct. 30; at Coventry High School on Wednesday, Nov. 6; at Black Rock Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 18; at Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 19; at Tiogue Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 3; and at Washington Oak Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
“This will have an impact on the future of our community,” Levis said of the school construction process. “People often question transparency, so here we are — completely transparent. Seven different opportunities for people to give input.”
