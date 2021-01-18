COVENTRY — Police in Coventry are seeking the public’s help, after a small dog was found unresponsive inside a soft cooler bag outside of Walmart earlier this week.
Coventry Police and Animal Control responded at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday to Centre of New England Boulevard. The dog, a brown female that appeared to be a Chihuahua, was found breathing but not responsive inside a Coors Light cooler bag.
The dog was immediately transported for treatment and evaluation to a nearby animal hospital, where it was determined based on the dog’s condition that she needed to be humanely euthanized.
The dog was between the approximate ages of three and seven, according to a press release, and weighed between eight and 10 pounds. She had no collar, tags or microchip.
The dog may have been abandoned up to 24 hours before she was found, police said.
Police in Coventry have requested that anyone with information that could lead to identifying those involved contact either the department, at (401)826-1100, Coventry Animal Control at (401)822-9106 or send an email to tips@coventrypd.org.
