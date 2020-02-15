COVENTRY — With the legislative session now underway, town councilors and school committee members last week with local members of the General Assembly to review a wide range of issues. Among the various topics discussed was the report by the Special Legislative Task Force charged with studying Rhode Island’s education funding formula.
“Everyone from this committee was concerned about this,” School Committee Chair Katherine Patenaude said, adding that “school committee members across the state have been asking for a change” to the formula that for the last decade has been used to calculate state aid amounts.
Released last Tuesday, the 188-page document offers a number of recommendations for correcting the inequities of the current funding formula.
“The rural communities, as we all know, are continually hurt by the funding formula,” said Sen. Gordon Rogers (R-Dist. 21, Foster, Scituate, Coventry, West Greenwich), who served on the task force.
One of Rogers’ main concerns as a member of the task force had to do with the often significant changes in the state aid amounts given to individual school districts from one year to the next. In Coventry, for example, the district this year is expecting to receive more than $700,000 less from the state than it did last year.
Among the recommendations included in the report is one suggested by Rogers that would prohibit the state from reducing aid to a given district by more than 1 percent of what the district received in the previous year.
“Even if it’s bad, the pain will be spread out,” Rogers said, noting that the recommendation would make budgeting much easier. “You can project it at a 1 percent deficit right out [to determine] what the worst case scenario would be very easily.”
Patenaude said she hopes to see members of the local delegation advocate for that recommendation.
“I would hope all of you get very much involved with this particular task force recommendation,” she said, sitting across from several local representatives and senators.
Patenaude said she hopes to see a lot of the other recommendations supported, as well, adding that she anticipates many of them could benefit Coventry.
House Minority Whip Michael Chippendale said during the meeting that he’s “very hesitant” to accept many of the proposed recommendations.
“We’re seeing there’s a pitting between the urban communities and the rural communities, which is extremely divisive and hurtful to communities like this,” Chippendale said, adding that he’s concerned by how decreasing state aid affects taxpayers.
Still, he said, now may not be the best time to make such drastic changes to the formula.
Alluding to some of the ideas by both Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Gov. Gina Raimondo for addressing the poor state of education in Rhode Island, Chippendale said there are already a lot of “balls in the air.”
“They’re all very different, very unique, very challenging individual problems,” he said, “and at the same time we’re trying to solidify a foundation for funding when we don’t know where those balls that are in the air are going to land. I think that’s extremely problematic.”
Chippendale, who called himself “pro school choice,” added that he’s concerned by the recommendations regarding charter schools and pathway programs.
“Parents are being given fewer and fewer options for their children to get an education,” he said. “In Coventry that may not be the end of the world, but in certain other districts it can be the end of that child’s educational world, because they may be stuck in a chronically underperforming school.”
One recommendation suggests that if a student attends a charter public school that performs below his or her home district, then the charter school should only receive half of its local aid for that student; if the charter performs better than the home district, it should receive the full funding.
Currently, districts are required to pay full transportation and tuition costs for students attending charter schools.
The task force also recommended that a district be able to decide whether a student should be allowed to attend a career and technical program in another district if the same program is offered locally and is of equal quality.
A lot of those problems are currently being addressed through bill proposals by Democrats and Republicans, alike, Chipendale said, and adopting the related recommendations could be risky.
“Many of them are very good proposals,” he said. “And many of them, if passed, will change the way we need to fund.”
Patenaude, meanwhile, said she considers the recommendation regarding charter schools to be fair.
“If you’re not producing better results than the sending district schools, I’m not sure you deserve 100 percent of the tuition; 50 percent sounds pretty fair to me,” she said.
School Committee Member Luke Murray also shared concerns about the current funding formula, calling it “an unstable model.”
With inconsistent aid amounts coming each year from the state, Murray said it’s difficult for school districts to predict what its budget will be from year to year.
“A lot of this is predictable — we know how many students we’ll probably have for the next 10 years, we know healthcare is probably going to rise at a certain rate,” he said. “But what we can’t fixate is what the state funding formula is going to do.”
School Committee Member James Pierson agreed, adding that the unpredictable swings in state aid amounts makes budgeting difficult.
Recommendations have been submitted to the Senate and will need General Assembly approval.
