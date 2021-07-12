COVENTRY — It was a beautiful July Fourth at the Gen. Nathanael Greene Homestead, once the home of George Washington’s most trusted general and his second in command during the American Revolutionary War.
Col. David Procaccini, president of the Nathanael Greene Homestead Association, is the newest trusted commander of the Kingston Reds. Procaccini resembles and admires Gen. Nathanael Greene, both of them great officers and gentlemen. Nominated to the position by his peers in the regiment earlier this year, Procaccini is the second colonel elected to this post since it was rechartered as a historic militia in 2019.
The original Kingston Reds were formed in Kingston, Rhode Island in October of 1775, not long before the original Independence Day. During that period, Kingston was a very rich port town, and since the town had some wealth of money in its vault, the Kingston Reds were supplied with military uniforms consisting of red coats, white shirts, white waistcoats, white breeches, long stockings, tricorn hats and dark shoes with a large buckle attached.
The Kingston Reds today are a nonprofit organization that serves as a unit of the Rhode Island Charter of Historic Militia and operates out of the Nathanael Greene Homestead. Its members are very patriotic, marching in many parades and frequently attending living history events. They also serve as color and honor guards for the governor and at various prestigious events. The Rhode Island National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, is the commanding officer of all the historic militia regiments in the state.
On Sunday, more than 400 people visited the Gen. Nathanael Greene Homestead, also known as Spell Hall, to see demonstrations from the Kingston Reds and the Stephens Independent Artillery. They fired many rounds from their flintlock muskets and their canons, just as would have been done in celebration on July 4, 1776.
The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century when, on July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence. Two days later, delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
From 1776 to the present day, July Fourth has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues.
You can follow Brian Edmund Guiot on his Facebook page, “Brian West Warwick & Coventry History.”
