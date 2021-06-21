COVENTRY — In an effort to build up a safe and cost-efficient vehicle fleet, the Coventry Town Council is contemplating joining a fleet management program that could end up saving the town thousands of dollars annually.
The town has been looking into entering such a program for a little while now, said Town Manager Benjamin Marchant, who implemented the same program in the Pennsylvania township where he worked before coming to Coventry.
The program would allow the town to have a strong handle on its vehicle-related expenses, Marchant said, and would make it easy to replace aging vehicles before their maintenance becomes too costly.
“The overall goal [is] to reduce the age of our fleet and take the savings from costly repairs of an old fleet and reinvest them into newer vehicles on a lease basis,” he said, “which then we can turn around and sell and rotate out and keep putting the money back into the fleet.”
The council heard Monday from Rob Davis of Enterprise Fleet Management, which currently partners with more than 1,600 municipalities nationwide.
“We come on as a partner, not just a vendor,” Davis told councilors, adding that the town would be assigned its own account team.
Through the program, the town would be switching from a system of reactively replacing its vehicles after they’ve been run into the ground, to one of rotating them out for new vehicles after just a few years
As vehicles age, Davis pointed out, the costs to maintain and repair them grow. It’s estimated the program would save the town 57 percent on maintenance costs of its non-emergency response vehicles. Older vehicles are also less fuel efficient than are newer versions.
The program should save the town nearly $12,000 per year, Davis said, calling that estimate a conservative one. In 10 years, the town could save $186,964.
There are also various safety concerns surrounding older fleets — for example, 10 of Coventry’s current vehicles pre-date Anti-Lock Brake standardization.
“Ultimately, our goal is to reduce costs while also implementing a younger and more controlled, sustainable fleet,” Davis said.
Excluding police vehicles, Coventry’s fleet includes 45 light- and medium-duty vehicles whose average age is around 12 years. According to a draft replacement schedule, if the town enters an agreement with Enterprise, then it will be able to swap out 10 of those aging vehicles in the upcoming fiscal year, with the entire fleet replaced within six years.
“At this point in time, our biggest focus is just getting that fleet to a healthy standpoint and reducing cost as fast as we can,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of places where you can really tighten up.”
The program would lower the town’s current 15-year vehicle replacement cycle significantly. Enterprise would help determine optimal replacement times, which vary per vehicle, but the town on average would be replacing each after a little over four years.
Enterprise would handle everything, from purchasing vehicles at factory cost on the town’s behalf to selling them down the road. And, Davis said, the company can typically get at least 10 percent over a vehicle’s Black Book commercial value.
“We’re always going to be presenting the options; at the end of the day, it’s your say,” he added. “We’re more there as consultants.”
Through open-ended leasing, the town will be able to maximize its cash flow — by paying a lease down, the town could build equity that could then be rolled into the cost of its next vehicle.
An agreement between the town and Enterprise has been drafted, and the Town Council will vote on it during an upcoming meeting.
Touting the program’s various benefits, Marchant said he’s excited about the possibility of using it to improve Coventry’s vehicle fleet.
“I think that this is a great program that the Town Council should very seriously consider,” he said. “It works very well, and I look forward to the cost savings that we’ll be able to achieve… this will put the town in a very good position.”
