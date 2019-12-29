Special to the Courier
If the holiday blues are starting to color your world, there are some prescriptions to change that perception.
Two Rhode Island psychiatrists offered that these holiday feelings—having no real clinical definition—resembling slight depression, anxiety, stress or irritableness have some simple home remedies.
“Everyone gets stressed around this time of the year, so the question is how you handle it,” said Dr. Richard Miller, consulting psychiatrist at South County Hospital.
He pointed out that some, including those predisposed to mood or anxiety disorders, could have a rougher time with it, but being pro-active can help many people to alleviate symptoms.
It’s all about setting expectations, getting exercise, avoiding alcohol in excess and listening to your body when its tired or stressed, said Miller and Dr. Anthony Gallo, a North Kingstown psychiatrist at South County Psychiatry.
“The holidays for a variety of reasons are extremely stressful for people. There’s a lot of expectations that people have around this time of the year,” Gallo explained.
Miller added that American culture helps to foster images of incredibly happy moments that people then feel obligated to fulfill for themselves and others.
“You see these hallmark movies and they always have happy endings right? The reality is that’s not how endings really are. TV is only going show you the good outcome, but the reality is there’s bad outcomes and good outcomes,” he said.
So recognizing your own individual situation is important, both doctors noted, to have as good an outcome as possible.
“The first thing is that people should set realistic expectations about what is supposed to happen at the holidays,” Gallo pointed out. “For instance, if someone is already working a full-time job, has routine family commitments, then bakes cookies, has religious events and then mixes in some travel, that is a lot for anyone,” he noted.
He said that people need to set aside time to consider their personal priorities and decide those that are essential for their happiness.
“Is baking holiday cookies adding significant joy to the holiday? Is going out to get more presents or going to more holiday parties going to add joy, or are these going take away from the holiday joy?” he asked.
He said that balancing others’ needs and your own is the key to helping barricade against the blues. It is a difficult personal evaluation, which varies from person to person, both said.
Many people often com-plain about feeling consumed by the fires of family conflicts.
“Spending time with family can be conflict ridden. Understanding how much time one wants to spend with family may be an important consideration,” said Gallo.
While some may feel guilt when putting themselves first, it is a requirement for reducing anxiety, sadness, especially when holidays summon memories of those feelings again, and stress.
“For instance, one may value alone time, but also value time with family. Understanding that both of these are important and you cannot exclude one versus the other. And that is a process,” Gallo said, adding, “One may not find the perfect balance immediately and it may have to evolve over time.”
Miller observed, “What’s the match that lights the bale of hay on fire? With some people it can take only a few matches and for others it takes a whole inferno, it just depends.”
An often inaccurate statement is that the holidays invite more suicides, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Annenberg Public Policy Center has been tracking media reports on suicide since 2000. An analysis found that 50 percent of the stories it examined during one holiday season perpetuated that misconception, the CDC reported, noting that health statistics show that the suicide rate is, in fact, the lowest in December.
Nonetheless, these two psychiatrists said, friends and relatives should keep an eye on people who seem very despondent.
Starting this past summer, callers in Rhode Island dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are connected to BH Link, which is available every day at all hours for Rhode Islanders experiencing behavioral health crises, including substance use disorder, and for the families and friends of those individuals struggling to find help.
Over the last year, BH Link has received 5,087 mental health and substance use crisis calls. Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or people needing assistance for those who are can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255, or visit www.suicidepreven-tionlifeline.org. They also can call BH Link at (401) 414-5465 or visit www.BH-Link.org or call the Samaritans of Rhode Island at (401) 272-4044 or (800) 365-4044 or visit www.samaritansri. org.
For those with mild or transient gloominess or anxiety, these two mental health professionals offered the following suggestions: Get regular exercise, which have mental and physical health benefits.
Focus on keeping your routine sleep schedule and don’t allow yourself to become overtired.
Moderate the amounts of alcohol you drink.
Don’t over eat, which can also lead to interrupted sleep or insomnia.
If you are alone, put structure in your life, don’t just hang out at home with nothing to do.
Social with friends as much as possible, if you have them
Go to free activities and keep busy to remove the focus on troubling feelings.
If you are recovery from alcohol or drug abuse, go to more Narcotic Anonymous and Alcoholic Anonymous meetings to help prevent an increased risk of relapse during the holidays.
If you have trouble with your family issues, seek out an Adult Children of Alcoholics meeting where they cover any number of alcohol- and non-alcohol-related topics.
Visit with a member of clergy, mental health professional or primary care physician.
