COVENTRY — Police in Coventry last week announced implementation of a program that will give community members a hand in fighting crime in town.
The department said it anticipates its camera registry program will improve officers’ efficiency in collecting video evidence and following up on leads. But officer Ryan DeSisto added that it should also serve to “better connect us with the community at-large.”
“Oftentimes when incidents and crimes happen in the neighborhoods,” he said, “residents perhaps unknowingly capture small bits of evidence on home security systems that they are not even aware of.”
Through the voluntary program, residents and business owners with security cameras installed are invited to register them with the department. That way, in the event of a crime police will be able to quickly identify cameras in the area that may have caught something. Police will then be able to reach out to the owners of the cameras.
“Police would ask [program] registrants to check their video surveillance system for a specific date and time for video that may show activity involved with a crime, such as a getaway car or the direction that a person of interest was headed,” the Coventry Police Department explained on its website.
If a registrant’s camera does capture footage of a crime, they’ll be asked to contact the department to arrange for the video to be retrieved.
“Ultimately, it’s about opening lines of communication, both ways,” DeSisto said. “This is a way for us to keep the community informed about incidents going on in their community, and a way for us to know who to contact and how best to reach people.”
And considering past events when security footage led to an arrest, having a registry of cameras in town should come in handy.
When in August a woman alleged that she’d been sexually assaulted on the bike path in Coventry, for example, it was surveillance video from the area that aided in the quick identification and apprehension of the suspect.
For Col. John MacDonald, chief of the Coventry Police Department, the hope is that the program sends a message to criminals that the police department and residents are “working together as a team.”
“It is a collaboration of neighbors and community businesses looking out for each other in cooperation with local law enforcement,” he continued.
Residents can sign up for the program through a registration form that asks for the address of the camera location, the video system components, the type of recording system and the exterior camera views. The registration form can be found at coventrypd.org/camera-registration-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.