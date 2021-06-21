COVENTRY — In March of 2020, as the world was just beginning to grapple with the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, Coventry became one in a growing list of Rhode Island municipalities to declare a town-wide state of emergency.
Fifteen months later, the Coventry Town Council has officially canceled its emergency declaration.
The state of emergency “no longer exists as an immediate and emergent public health threat,” reads the resolution adopted Monday, thanks to a significant drop in cases as a result of vaccines and various safety protocols
The emergency declaration, which the council has renewed repeatedly since it was first implemented by then Coventry Town Council President Kerry McGee, was most recently adopted in April with an expiration date of Aug. 1.
The biggest impact of rescinding the declaration, Town Solicitor Nicholas Gorham said, is that the council president will no longer have the authority to make emergency decisions on her own — something that Town Council President Ann Dickson hasn’t had to do since her appointment.
“Other than that,” Gorham said, “the consequences really are not that significant.”
As the state over recent months has lifted its pandemic-related restrictions, the town has continued to slowly reopen. The Town Hall, for example, has been open to the public during its normal hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., since last month
The Town Council will, for now at least, continue meeting virtually, but will discuss the possibility of resuming in-person meetings later this month.
For more than a year now, the Coventry Town Council, as well as the Coventry School Committee and other local boards and commissions, have been convening via Zoom for meetings that have also streamed on YouTube. It was an emergency executive order signed last year by then Gov. Gina Raimondo that made it possible for that to happen.
Except for under very limited circumstances, Rhode Island’s Open Meetings Act normally doesn’t allow public meetings to take place electronically. That rule has been suspended, however, amid tight pandemic protocols that have restricted in-person gatherings.
A bill has been proposed in the Rhode Island General Assembly that would amend the state Open Meetings Act to allow virtual meetings through July of 2023, councilor Hillary Lima pointed out Monday.
Even before the pandemic, most public meetings in Coventry were broadcast online. So if the council does begin meeting in person again, Gorham pointed out, residents will still be able to tune in remotely.
“It’s really just that we will be meeting as a group,” he said, “and if people want to come to the Town Hall and see the meeting live and in person they can, but they also have the option of watching it from home.”
If meetings do return to the Council Chambers, then the council will follow state Department of Health guidelines, Dickson said, with those who are fully vaccinated invited to skip wearing masks.
And if the council does begin meeting again in person, she added, then they could also look into holding them so that residents could still participate from their homes via Zoom.
