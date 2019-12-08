COVENTRY — At the Guy L. Lefebvre Community Center tonight, the Coventry Parks and Recreation will ring in the season with its annual holiday celebration.
The family-friendly tradition is the largest of any event held by the recreation department, said Amanda Herzog, program supervisor at the Coventry Parks and Recreation Department. She estimated it usually draws a few thousand people from Coventry and beyond, and added that all are welcome.
“It celebrates not only our community,” Herzog said Wednesday, “but it highlights those who are supporters, not only of our department, but of the town in general.”
Though it’ll look much like it has in past years, this year’s holiday celebration will also include a model Christmas village by The Little Rhody Division of the National Model Railroad Association. Featuring a Lionel Polar Express passenger train, the village will be set up indoors.
Outside, meanwhile, two dozen Christmas trees decorated by various local organizations will light up the night. The Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School chorus will sing carols, hot chocolate and cookies will be served up by Coventry police, “Crazy Chris” from 95.1 will be broadcasting live, and various crafts and games will offer further entertainment.
Santa will arrive at 6:10 by fire truck, and families will be invited to have their photos taken with the big guy for free. Olaf, from Party Line, will also be in attendance from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
With thousands of community members expected to swing by, Herzog added that quite a bit of work has gone into bringing the event to fruition.
“We’re really kind of going all out this year,” she added. “We’ll have something for everyone.”
Coventry’s holiday celebration will be held tonight, Friday, Dec. 6 from around 5:30 to 8 p.m at 1277 Main St., with a rain date scheduled for Saturday.
“It’s really a great opportunity for everyone to come together and just to celebrate the holidays,” Herzog said. “It should be a really good time.”
