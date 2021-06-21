COVENTRY — After some 18 years on the east coast, Jessica Koszela looks forward to relocating to sunny California to continue her education.
“I just want to meet as many new people as I can,” Koszela, salutatorian of the Coventry High School class of 2021, said of the cross-country move.
Having grown up in Coventry, Koszela will make her way to the Golden State in September to attend the University of California, Los Angeles.
Koszela was drawn to the university’s prestigious reputation, she said, while the location, with its proximity to the beach, was also a big plus.
“It was always my dream school,” she said. “I was so surprised when I got in.”
Koszela has always imagined herself enrolling in a college far away from her hometown, she added. But to finally be graduating tonight, after 13 years in the Coventry Public Schools, is “insane.”
“I’ve been waiting so long for it to happen,” she said, “but now I’m like, ‘I don’t want it to happen.’”
Koszela is considering a major in psychobiology, marrying her interests in the biology and psychology disciplines. The Biology Honors and AP Biology classes that she took with science teacher Michaela Driscoll helped foster an interest in the field, Koszela said, adding that she also enjoyed the AP Psychology class she took this year.
As for the unusual circumstances that surrounded her senior year, with the pandemic meaning that much of her time was spent learning from home rather than in the classroom, Koszela took it in stride.
“I kind of just went with it,” she said.
Since she didn’t participate in as many extracurricular activities as some of her peers did, Koszela said, the experience didn’t affect her quite as much as it did many of them — Koszela played on the tennis team for all four years of high school, and had some involvement with the math and world language clubs.
During her time at Coventry High School, Koszela earned a Grade Point Average of 5.01. Koszela worked hard during the last four years to earn the number two spot in her class — but it’s not only hard work that she credits for that accomplishment.
It was her sister’s academic success — and, more specifically, the idea of one-upping her — that really motivated Koszela.
“My sister was always praised for being smart,” said Koszela, whose sister graduated from Coventry High School in 2018 in the number six spot. “I was like, ‘I want to beat her,’ so I tried really hard.”
Striving so hard to be at the top of the class left Koszela frequently stressed out, however. She said that if she could offer any bit of advice to incoming high schoolers, it would be that it’s not worth it to put that much pressure on themselves.
“It’s not worth it to stress out as much as I did just to be top of the class,” she said. “I know I would be doing the same exact thing if I was number 50 or 200.”
Still, Koszela said it does feel good to have beat her sister’s academic standing.
“I get [to give] a speech and she didn’t,” she said with a laugh.
Koszela added that she plans to try to take her own advice while at UCLA next year.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
COVENTRY — If he could offer any bit of advice to students entering Coventry High School next year, Riley Marszalek would encourage the rising ninth graders to work hard, but never to forget to enjoy themselves.
“The most important thing is to have fun,” he said, “and to have good experiences along the way.”
Looking back on his own high school career, Marszalek, who will graduate tonight at the top of his class, said he feels good about how he spent the last four years.
“I’m happy with the experiences that I got to have,” he said earlier this week.
Marszalek plans to move to Boston in the fall, where he’ll pursue a degree in biomedical engineering at Northeastern University — he’s interested in cell and tissue engineering, specifically, but hasn’t decided yet whether that’s the direction he wants to take.
It was a biology class that he took during his first year at Coventry High School that sparked Marszalek’s interest in the field, he said. An English assignment later that year had him explore a potential career path, and from there the plan to study biomedical engineering took root.
As for choosing Northeastern, Marszalek said he was drawn to the school for its cooperative education (co-op) program.
“I can get that experience to decide if that’s really what I want to do for my career,” he said of the program, which gives students the opportunity to work full time in their chosen fields before graduating.
A lifelong Coventry resident, Marszalek said he looks forward to experiencing city life, and is eager to meet new people.
Marszalek will graduate from Coventry High School with a Grade Point Average of around 5.1. He said he attributes his success in the classroom to hard work, and to the unwavering support of his mom and dad.
“In everything, they encourage me to do my best — in sports, school, you name it,” he said. “I kind of follow after them.”
He was excited to be named valedictorian, he added, although it wasn’t something that he necessarily strove for.
During his four years at Coventry High School, Marszalek was a member of the cross-country and track teams, serving on both as a captain. He also served this year as a captain of the math team.
After such a bizarre school year, Marszalek said, it feels weird to be leaving the halls of Coventry High School for good.
Marszalek tried to make the most of a senior year that looked unlike he ever would have imagined it would. He was happy to see his friends for at least a couple of days each week during the hybrid learning model that ran for most of the year, he said, and was relieved that many of the traditional end-of-year events, like prom and senior brunch, were able to take place.
“Overall, it was a good senior year at the end,” he said. “At the beginning it could have been better, but I made the most of it.”
And as this chapter closes, Marszalek is excited for what’s to come.
“I’m just excited to see where I get to go in life,” he said.
“I just want to have fun,” she said. “No more stress.”
