COVENTRY — With the approval last week of a 2020 budget that will enable a number of service improvements without increasing taxes, the Coventry Fire District is moving proudly ahead after nearly collapsing several years ago.
Approved unanimously by taxpayers on Wednesday, the department’s $2.3 million budget includes a one cent decrease in the tax rate without cutting any services.
“It’s nice to see progression,” Lt. Jonathan Pascua said of the state of the Coventry Fire District. “It’s the first time in a long time that this department has seen significant forward progress.”
Comparing the department’s past financial woes to its situation today is like comparing night and day, Pascua added. Having owed more than $500,000 toward various debts, he said, the Coventry Fire District just five years ago had been “on the brink of being shut down.”
“We went two and a half months without any pay, whatsoever,” Pascua recalled. “Some men lost their homes, some quit because they couldn’t afford to be here.”
Bryan Testen, who’s served for the last five years as chair of the Coventry Fire District’s board of directors, said the district since that time has made debt reduction a major focal point of its operations.
And as of this year, he said, the district is officially debt free.
The board of directors has been practicing close scrutiny over its spending, Testen said, and has also begun seeking out alternative funding sources. A recent $76,000 grant, for instance, has enabled the district to make some much needed safety improvements.
Awarded in September through the The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, the funding was the first grant the department had received in more than three decades. While the bulk of it will pay for installing exhaust removal systems at the Anthony fire Station, the department has been able to stretch it to cover several other necessary purchases, as well.
Thanks to the grant, for example, each firefighter in the district will soon be provided a personal thermal imaging camera, a device Pascua said is crucial for safely navigating burning structures. The department currently has only one.
Facing a nationwide rise in attacks on first responders, Pascua said the Coventry Fire District has also been able to purchase bullet- and stab-proof vests.
“We’ve had patients become aggressive with us, even when they didn’t mean to, because they were in some type of delirium,” he said, adding that fire departments across the country are starting to invest in body armor.
The department currently has two sets, and over the coming weeks will be fitting every firefighter to purchase vests for each one.
In addition to those safety upgrades, several other changes in the fire district are expected to improve service to residents.
For the first time in its history, the district as of this week will be certified to offer paramedic-level care, which Pascua called a “significant step up” from the cardiac-level service provided previously.
Paramedic-level certification will allow EMTs to perform more invasive procedures, Pascua said. And with the addition of more than 30 new drugs on the rescue truck, it also means first responders will be equipped to address a wider range of medical emergencies.
Before, Pascua added, the emphasis had been on getting patients to the hospital as quickly as possible.
“Now,” he said, “the focus is to stay on scene, work on them, get them stable, save their lives and then move them. The focus is really coming down to us, in the field, and paramedic gives us that much more.”
An increase in district staff members is also anticipated to result in vital service improvements.
As a small department, Testen said, the Coventry Fire District has struggled when it comes to manpower.
“Today’s staffing at eight firefighters does not provide taxpayers the best level of service,” Teston said. “It causes coverage and scheduling issues, and there is a higher risk of firefighter injury when short-staffed.”
Still, he said, when the department not too long ago had 16 firefighters on staff, it proved financially unsustainable.
After analyzing costs and scheduling, Teston said it was determined that the “optimal solution” is to add four firefighters to the department’s roster. Twelve is the most firefighters the district can afford to employ without raising taxes, he said, and the increased manpower should alleviate the current issues related to coverage and scheduling.
Right now, the department has two firefighters on duty per shift.
“Those two guys are responsible for the ladder truck, the engine, the rescue, and everything [at the department],” Pascua said. “They have a lot to cover.”
When a rescue call comes in currently, Pascua added, the firefighters on duty typically respond using Rescue 1, leaving everything else unmanned.
“There’s nobody in this district to protect 18,000 residents,” he said, adding that there have been many occasions when residents have stopped by the station with emergencies, but nobody was there to help them.
The department missed around 300 calls last year, Pascua said, and it’s on track to miss even more this year. And although the Central Coventry Fire District helps when it can, he added, it also has its own calls to handle.
“It’s a dangerous situation,” Pascua said. “When you have a kid who’s not breathing, seconds count.”
By adding four new people, the Coventry Fire District will be able to staff four firefighters during the busiest times so that when one truck is out, there will still be two firefighters available to respond to calls.
The department is for the first time ever holding a competitive exam to fill those new positions, Pascua said, noting that the department has received some 50 applications.
And while he said he anticipates all the changes happening around the department will help ensure taxpayers receive “the service they deserve,” Pascua added that the boost in firefighter morale that’s accompanied those changes has also made a difference.
“When you’re not worried about what’s going to happen tomorrow and you can focus on how to deliver better service to the taxpayers, it really brings you up,” he added. “It reminds you why you went for this job.”
Pascua applauded Testen and the rest of the board of directors for their role in lifting the department out of the mess it was in.
“And it’s not going to stop,” he added. “We’re going to keep pushing for it — there’s a lot of good things on the horizon.”
