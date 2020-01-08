DEDHAM, MA (January 2, 2019) -- To thank the snowplow drivers for their efforts in New England's bitter winters, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches surprised select Departments of Public Works and private plowing organizations by presenting them all with free 29" Great Divide sandwiches.
On the 29th day of each month, each D'Angelo donates 29" Great Divide sandwiches for the purpose of donating them to select groups in the community, such as police officers and schoolteachers, as a way to thank them for their services.
"This month we used the 29" Great Divide Giveaway program as a way of showing our appreciation for the people who work so hard, especially during these tough winter months, to make sure the roads are safe and that people can get to where they need to be," said D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches President and CEO Tom Sterrett.
