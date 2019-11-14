COVENTRY — Nearly two and a half centuries after Gen. George Washington made Coventry’s own Nathanael Greene his second in command, the legendary founding father and first president of the United States tonight will ride into town.
Or at least Sam Davis, a historian and George Washington reenactor, will.
“He’ll portray what people like Nathanael Greene and George Washington and their contemporaries went through in their fight for independence against the British,” Dave Procaccini, president of the Nathanael Greene Homestead Association, said last week of the event. “He’ll portray the sacrifices made, and what [Washington and Greene] did to ultimately win the war and form this country.”
Davis, who plays the famous general frequently in various reenactments and speeches, will portray Washington during the “dark days” of the American Revolution, recounting the war that led to the country’s founding.
“George Washington is one of the great founding fathers,” Procaccini said. “He was the commander of the Continental Army during the majority of the revolution, and Nathanael Greene was his second in command and chosen
