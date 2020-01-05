COVENTRY — Coventry’s dining landscape is expected to get somewhat of a makeover in the impending new year, as over the next month some eateries close their doors and at least one other prepares to open.
According to an event posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Brewmasters Neighborhood Tavern on Jan. 11 will host a “last bash” celebration to “say [goodbye] to Brewmaster forever.”
David Thomas has operated Brewmasters, originally Bella’s Sports Pub, out of his building at 1152 Main St. for around nine years. And though he’s not ready to reveal his plans for the building quite yet, he said Wednesday that he does have something in the works for the space.
Meanwhile, just a couple of miles away, renovations on another restaurant are also underway.
Greg Stevens, who owns the popular Johnston eatery Pat’s Italian Restaurant, shared in a Facebook post over the weekend that he recently purchased the building in Coventry where Westcott House had been located for five years before its abrupt closure last month.
Stevens’ plan, he said, is to open a second Pat’s location serving up “authentic Italian cuisine.”
A resident of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Stevens grew up in Coventry and attended school in West Warwick. He said he’s eager to bring Italian cooking to his hometown.
“I have many fond memories of this area and look forward to bringing our Pats Italian concept to town,” Stevens wrote in the Facebook post.
Stevens added that he intends to offer homemade pasta, ravioli, gnocchi and lasagna, among other classic Italian dishes.
Stevens and his wife Christine took over as the owners of Pat’s Italian Restaurant in Johnston in 2007. They were driven, according to the restaurant’s website, by a desire to honor Christine’s father, whose dream it was to open an Italian-style deli.
The Stevens Family Restaurant Group owns a number of other eateries throughout Rhode Island, including Frankie’s Italian Restaurant in North Kingstown, Uptown Burger Bar in Cranston and Rachel’s Cafe in South Kingstown.
Stevens opened the original Uptown Burger Bar at South County Commons in South Kingstown in August of 2017. He said in an interview with the Narragansett Times just before opening that he’d always had a passion for cooking.
“I love the business,” he said then of his restaurant career. “I love what I do.”
Stevens wrote online that he’s currently in the process of remodeling the building at 1650 Nooseneck Hill Road and hopes to open Coventry’s own Pat’s Italian Restaurant in early February.
Another local eatery, meanwhile, announced a couple of weeks ago its decision to close its doors to walk-in customers.
The owner of Marathon Bread, which opened on Tiogue Avenue just over a year ago, wrote on his bakery’s website about what he said was a “difficult choice” to make.
“I set out to try and bring something to the Coventry area that has never been done before, but sometimes two things are not compatible,” Josh Rodeen wrote, adding that his bakery “needs the support of more than a collection of awesome regulars.”
Rodeen won’t be shuttering his business completely, however, and he’s offered to continue baking bread for those who visited his bakery regularly. He added that “what happens to retail at the bakery after the new year has yet to be determined.”
