EAST GREENWICH—Victor Mercurio, who is ending his 10 years as superintendent of the East Greenwich School District this month, was met with praise and awards this week for his service to the community. Between a joint meeting of the school committee and the town council, the school committee’s own weekly meeting and the appearance of representatives of state government, Mercurio was awarded with citations from both the State Senate and House of Representatives, a commendation from the town of East Greenwich and a crystal apple on behalf of the school committee.
“We wanted to take this opportunity as a joint meeting with the school committee to commend Dr. Mercurio,” said town council president Mark Schwager. “The town council wishes to recognize Victor D. Mercurio for his trusted leadership.”
“Under Dr. Mercurio’s leadership, East Greenwich has been consistently recognized as a top-tier educational district in Rhode Island and beyond our borders,” Schwager continued. “On behalf of the entire East Greenwich community, the town council sends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Mercurio for the important role he has played in our town’s history, and wish him the best of luck in his new role as Professor Mercurio.”
Mercurio, whose tenure with the district will end at the beginning of January, was met with universal applause, and the mood amid the myriad meetings of the month was jovial. Town council vice president Mike Donegan took the time to thank Mercurio for his impact on the community and to sneak in a few parting jokes in reference to Mercurio’s soon-to-be career as a professor at Johnson and Wales University.
“We’ve had five kids go through the school system here and they are all the better for having known you,” Donegan said to Mercurio. “We hope you enjoy the tweed jacket with the elbow patches.”
Mercurio’s honoring was not limited to the town, however, as he was also greeted by Senator Bridget Valverde and Representative Justine Caldwell, each of whom presented formal citations from their respective legislative bodies.
“On behalf of the Rhode Island State Senate, I would like to present this official citation to Dr. Mercurio for his years of educational service to East Greenwich public schools and our students there,” Valverde said.
“I stand before you as a former student,” said Caldwell. “Your presence at the school really created a culture where we knew that we were expected to achieve rigorous academic excellence, and we were all comfortable and we were all part of the community.”
“I am so grateful to have had you here,” Caldwell added. “It is my honor on behalf of the Rhode Island House of Representatives to give you a citation in honor and congratulations of your service to East Greenwich.”
Indeed, Mercurio’s watch as superintendent has been marked by a caring, if stoic, engagement across the district which has seen numerous achievements met by staff and students alike. In his ten years of service, the district opened a new middle school, reconfigured its grade-levels to meet the demands of population growth, implemented a one-to-one technology policy, began offering full-day kindergarten, changed start times to meet the recommended sleep requirements of adolescents, implemented a new K through 2 ELA curriculum, began offering social-emotional learning opportunities, enacted a mental health first aid initiative and was awarded two blue ribbons for Cole Middle School and the East Greenwich High School respectively.
It is an immense legacy to have accrued in just a decade, and the school committee delivered their heartfelt thanks to Mercurio on Tuesday, alongside a statuesque apple made of crystal.
“Anyone who knows Dr. Mercurio knows that one of his most favorite things to do is to recognize our outstanding students and all of their myriad accomplishments,” said school committee chair Carolyn Mark said to an almost-blushing Mercurio. “One of his least favorite things to do? Be the center of attention.”
“So many accomplishments. Too numerous to name,” Mark said to Mercurio. “These things happened under your watch. You created an environment that fostered progress. And we are deeply grateful.”
