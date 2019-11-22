HOPKINTON – It doesn’t matter how old you are, no one ever forgets those youthful Christmas Eves listening for the sound of hoofbeats and sleigh bells.
In 1985, 36-year-old author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg rekindled those long- ago memories for adults, and assured children of the magic of Christmas, in the book “The Polar Express.”
Set in Grand Rapids, Mich., the story begins with a young boy retiring to bed on the night before Christmas. All the talk about Santa Claus has been running through his mind and he wrestles with the logic of it. A large man in a red suit who lives in a magic place and brings gifts to children around the world via a flying sleigh pulled by reindeer? It was becoming much too difficult to believe.
Suddenly he hears a noise outside and climbs from his bed. Looking out the window, he sees that a locomotive has parked itself on the street. Still in his bedclothes, he goes outside to investigate. The conductor informs him that the vehicle is the Polar Express and that its headed for the North Pole.
The boy climbs aboard where many other children, clad in their own pajamas, have come along for the ride. Not sure what to think, he takes a seat, agreeing to embark on this mysterious journey.
Once the train arrives at the North Pole, the conductor informs the children that when Santa gets there, he will be selecting one child to receive a special Christmas gift. When the jolliest of elves flies in, he chooses the boy to be the recipient of the gift and asks him what he would like. The boy tells Santa that he would like to have a bell from the harness of one of the flying reindeer.
Santa obliges and the boy puts the bell in the pocket of his bathrobe. When it’s time to board the locomotive and return home, the boy reaches into his pocket. There, he discovers a hole ripped in the fabric and the bell gone.
When he awakens in his house on Christmas morning, he is certain it was all a dream. But then his sister discovers a gift for him under the Christmas tree, hidden behind the others. Inside the box is a bell, the very bell he remembered placing in his pocket. He rings it, its tinkling sound joy to the ears of him and his sister. His parents remark that it must be broken, for they do not hear its resonating music.
“At one time, most of my friends could hear the bell, but as the years passed, it fell silent for all of them,” Van Allsburg wrote. “Though I’ve grown old, the bell still rings for me.”
Although the story of the Polar Express has only existed for 34 years, it has already become a classic, reminding young and old alike the importance of believing in the magic of Christmas.
As the season for magic has arrived, Langworthy Library invites the public to gather on Dec. 7 at 11:00 a.m. to enjoy a reading of “The Polar Express”. Whether child or adult, come in your pajamas, bring a pillow, slippers, a blanket, whatever makes you comfortable. Sip hot chocolate, eat tasty snacks, engage in a crafty project and recall those nights listening for sleigh bells outside.
Those wishing to attend may register by calling 539-2851. The library is located at 24 Spring Street in Hope Valley.
By KELLY SULLIVAN
Contributing Writer
