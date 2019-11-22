HOPKINTON – James Hepworth was a popular clothing and shoe merchant, operating out of the building where Spring Street Market is now located. Although written history reminds us of his life as a salesman, the darker side of Hepworth’s existence is not as well known.
Ten years after his marriage to Laura Strange, 37-year-old Hepworth realized that he was an alcoholic. A “cure” for alcoholism had been invented in 1879 however and, in June of 1893, Hepworth left town for four weeks to take advantage of it.
The “Keeley Cure” had become a huge sensation by the 1890s. Devised by Dr. Leslie Keeley of Ill., the treatment was first available at the Keeley Institute, a medical establishment he opened for that purpose. Throughout its run, over 200 branches of the institute opened across the world. Hepworth would be attending the branch in Providence.
Although Keeley would not reveal what was in the secret remedy he injected into the veins of patients, hundreds of thousands of people struggling with the demons of alcoholism made their way to medical centers where the Keeley Cure was available. Thousands more ordered the oral form of the medication through the mail and swallowed the liquid down at home, at regular intervals.
“Drunkenness is a disease and I can cure it,” Keeley advertised. Yet he was met with severe criticism from leading medical experts. Patients were admitted to treatment centers where they would remain for four weeks. While there, they were allowed to drink as much alcohol as they desired during the first week, while getting their first doses of injections. That first week was wrought with severe vomiting as the alcohol and secret “curative” formula didn’t mix.
The shots were given four times a day while a variety of medicinal tonics were taken every two hours. Eventually, the experts who questioned Keeley’s Cure began to see a good reason for their concern. Eighty-eight people had been institutionalized at psychiatric hospitals after finishing their Keeley treatment and being declared “cured.” Former Keeley Cure patients were suffering from hallucinations, sexual delusions, paralysis, unsteady movements, slurred speech, impaired intellect and depression. Some had committed suicide while others committed murder after their release. A large percentage began drinking again after the treatment.
Patients at treatment centers described feeling sleepy and confused during their stay. They suffered weakness in their limbs, memory loss, shakiness, dry throat, and an inability to focus their eyes. Many also broke out in a scarlet-colored rash.
Experts finally learned what was in the secret cure being injected into Keeley patients; the highly toxic pesticide strychnine, which caused convulsions; atropine from the belladonna plant, which caused hallucinations and delirium while inhibiting the nervous system; boric acid, an antiseptic used to treat bacterial infections; apomorphine, used to induce relaxation; cocaine; codeine and water.
Hepworth was apparently one of the lucky ones. When he returned to Hope Valley after his treatment, in July of 1893, he announced that he was fully cured of his longing for a strong drink. He died in 1921 of pneumonia which followed a neglected cold.
