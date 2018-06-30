KINGSTON – The NBA draft concluded on Thursday night, and for the 19th consecutive year, no University of Rhode Island players heard their name called. While the Rams haven’t had a player selected since Lamar Odom went fourth overall in 1999, their current outgoing senior class could still make an impact at the next level.
Jared Terrell was the first of this crop of graduates to secure a spot in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves wasted no time in signing the guard to a two-way deal last Friday.
“I can’t thank the Timberwolves enough for giving me this opportunity,” Terrell wrote on Twitter. “To everyone out there, dreams do come true! Never forget that.”
New last season in the league, two-way deals have allowed NBA teams to sign more than their normal allotment of 15 players. Terrell could spend up to 45 days with the T-Wolves, while the rest of his playing time will come with their G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
Terrell led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game. He was the team’s most-efficient shooter, posting percentages of 41.4 from 3-point land and 82.1 from the free throw line.
Teammate E.C. Matthews has also drawn attention from professional teams, but as of press time on Tuesday had yet to put pen to paper on a contract.
Like Terrell, he has worked out for a litany of NBA teams, hoping to make his way onto a G-League team. Last week, he had the opportunity to showcase his skills for his hometown Detroit Pistons.
“It was an honor,” Matthews told Pistons.com. “I don’t know about all the other hometown guys that get to work out for this organization, but I felt very honored and blessed to end this experience in my hometown doing it for a team that I watched since I was a little kid.”
Injuries were a concern for Matthews in his collegiate career, and a rolled ankle prevented him from doing much at the Detroit workout.
The NBA Summer League runs from July 6 to 17, and both Matthews and Terrell will see some on-court action. Matthews was added to the Memphis Grizzlies summer roster on Monday.
While the draft has been unkind to URI, there has been a sliver of recent success at the highest level of basketball for the Rams. Former two-year guard Xavier Munford has appeared in 24 regular season and four postseason games in the NBA, and is currently on a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Munford will be busy this offseason, as he was selected this week to play on the US Basketball World Cup Team. Coached by Jeff Van Gundy and stocked exclusively with G-League players, Munford joins Amile Jefferson, David Stockton, Alex Caruso, Taylor Braun, Trey McKinney Jones, Reggie Hearn, Jonathan Holmes, Kevin Jones, Nick Johnson, Rashawn Thomas and Marcus Thornton.
