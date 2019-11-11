HOPKINTON – Upon the death of Eleanor Roosevelt in 1962, UN Ambassador Adlai Stevenson said that she had been the kind of person who “would rather light candles than curse the darkness.” It was the perfect description of a woman who had plenty of reasons to rest under the weight of shadows but chose instead to illuminate the world around her.
Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was born on Oct. 11, 1884 in New York City to Elliott Roosevelt and Anna (Hall). The niece of President Theodore Roosevelt, her childhood was anything but grand. Her father suffered from alcoholism and, during the summer of 1890, when she was just six years old, she traveled with her family to France where her father’s physicians had suggested he go for treatment. By July of the following year, his condition had declined so much that his siblings petitioned he be placed in a psychiatric institution. Theodore stated that he did not know if the alcoholism was causing his brother’s frequent bouts of violence and threats of suicide, or merely aggravating what may be a separate existing condition. However, Anna was too afraid to remain in his presence and he was placed at a facility in Paris.
Anna and the children returned to New York. Elliott remained in the institution for nine months before returning to America where he rented a house and lived, for the most part, in seclusion.
The following year, Eleanor’s mother died and the children were sent to live with their maternal grandmother. Her 4-year-old brother Elliott died the next year in August of 1894, by her father.
Eleanor attended Allenswood Academy in London from 1899 until 1902. After marrying Franklin, the couple settled down in Washington, DC where he served as assistant secretary of the US Navy. They had six children, including a son named Franklin who died at the age of eight months in 1909.
The 1932 election saw Franklin become president of the United States and Eleanor the First Lady. They moved into the White House where their staff included personal secretary Marguerite Lattond; governess Elspeth Cannochie; cook Ida Allen; butler Armstead Barnett, maid Ella Sompson; and valet George Fields.
As Franklin had been stricken with paralysis in his legs years earlier, Eleanor took over duties never before concerning presidential spouses. She often appeared at events in his place, delivering speeches and representing the country.
In doing this, she found her own place. Often referred to as a “tireless worker,” she took on numerous causes in the fight for civil and human rights.
Franklin suffered a fatal stroke in April of 1945. Even after death brought her husband’s presidency to an end, she remained dedicated to politics.
On Sunday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., Ashaway Free Library will host “Tea with Eleanor Roosevelt,” a presentation on an amazing lady’s life and work. The public is invited to come and enjoy this free event complete with dessert.
The library is located at 15 Knight St. in Ashaway. To register, call 377-2770.
