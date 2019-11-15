Sophomore Aodhan Meyer finished second for the Merchant Marine Academy men’s cross country team at the Skyline Championship last Saturday in Milton, N.Y. And, he finished that high despite the fact that he held back early to help his teammates.
Meyer, from South Kingstown and a South Kingstown High graduate, posted an 8,000 meter time of 28:17.3 which led the Mariners to a first place finish in the team standings.
“Aodhan’s times were much slower due to rain and muddy conditions,” coach Captain Charles Billi said. “I had asked him not to push the first two miles because I wanted him within reach of his teammates to give them confidence. That strategy worked well because we had two others finish in the top five and won the team title.”
Meyer entered the race on a high note. He set a personal best for 8k (25:58.7) when he finished 83rd out of 272 runners at Rowen’s Inter-Regional Border Battle on Oct. 19 in Glassboro, N.J. He has been named Skyline Runner of the Week twice this season.
“After Aodhan broke 26 minutes at Rowan I predicted he would be a top-three finisher in the Skyline meet,” Billi said. “He has consistently performed well in interval workouts and tempo runs during practice and it was not surprising to me to see him take over as the team’s top performer.”
Keara Fontaine (North Kingstown)
The freshman was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday after a big performance for the Eastern Connecticut women’s cross country team at the league championship last Saturday in Dartmouth, Mass. The North Kingstown High graduate finished 11th out of 72 runners with a season-best 5,000 meter time of 19:44.1. She was the team’s third finisher, the Warriors capturing the team title for the second time in three years.
Tim Sheehy (Wakefield)
The Fitchburg State junior finished seventh out of 92 runners at the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference cross country championship last Saturday in Paxton, Mass. The South Kingstown High graduate covered the five mile course in 28:00.1, the Falcons finishing fourth in the team standings. Sheehy earned All-MASCAC first team honors. He posted his career-best mark at that distance when he finished 45th out of 262 entrants in the UMass-Dartmouth Invitational with a time of 26:42.7.
Kuma Onyejose (East Greenwich)
The sophomore has scored five goals with an assist for 11 points for the St. Joseph’s (Me) men’s soccer team, the Monks finishing 14-1-3 overall during the regular season and will take a 9-0-2 record into this weeks’ Great Northeast Athletic Conference tourney. The Bishop Hendricken graduate has two game winners – in a 6-0 victory over Suffolk and in a 3-0 triumph over St. Joseph’s (Conn). He also had his team’s only score in a 1-1 tie with Norwich.
Christine Armstrong (Wakefield)
The senior scored two goals for the Rhode Island College women’s soccer team and both came in a 2-1 double overtime victory over Simmons on Oct. 21 in Providence. They were the first goals of her career. The South Kingstown High grad played in 15 games with 13 starts. Freshman Alexandra Amore of Saunderstown (North Kingstown High) had five goals and two assists for the 4-13 Anchorwomen. Senior Erica Edwards of North Kingstown (North Kingstown High) started in goal and gave up 51 goals with 118 saves.
Aidan Leahey (Exeter)
The 5-foot-7 sophomore started on defense for the Hamilton women’s soccer team, the Continentals finishing 10-5-1 overall and 5-4-1 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference after a 1-0 overtime loss to 15th-ranked Amherst in a league quarterfinal game last Saturday in Amherst, Mass. The La Salle Academy graduate didn’t take a shot during the season but helped the team limit foes to 17 goals (1.04 goals against average) with five shutouts.
Teddy McLaughlin (Wakefield)
The 5-foot-10, 148-pound sophomore played in all 15 games and started 10 for the Plymouth State men’s soccer team. The South Kingstown High graduate chipped in with a pair of assists. The Panthers finished the season 1-11-3 overall and 0-9-1 in the Little East Conference after dropping a 2-1 decision to No. 23-ranked Eastern Connecticut in a league contest last Saturday in Plymouth, N.H. McLaughlin played in just four games with one start as a freshman.
Hannah Millard (Exeter)
The 5-foot-9 freshman back played in all 17 games and started 16 in on the defensive side for the Simmons soccer team, the Sharks finishing 4-11-2 overall and 4-7-1 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference after a 1-1 double overtime tie with Colby on Oct. 30 in Boston. The team finished 3-1-1 in its last five games. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate took just one shot on the season and it was off goal.
Cecelia Pilgrim (North Kingstown)
The freshman played in all 15 games with 10 starts for the Bates women’s soccer team, the Bobcats finishing 2-11-2 overall and 0-9-1 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference after a 0-0 double overtime tie with Colby in a league road game last Tuesday in Waterville, Me. The Wheeler School graduate started the final 10 games and took eight shots with three on goal but failed to record a point.
