KINGSTON – Before Stavros Zarokostas was drafted in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday, the last URI soccer player to be selected was Geoff Cameron in 2008. He has gone on to play in the Premier League and for the US National Team, among countless other accomplishments. As URI’s first drafted pro in more than a decade, Zarokostas has some big shoes to fill.
Cameron was also a third-round selection back in ‘08. Coventry native Zarokostas was selected with the 62nd overall pick by the New York Red Bulls.
“I actually don’t think I’ve fully processed the fact that I was just drafted,” Zarokostas said. “Having the opportunity to play soccer professionally has been a lifelong dream of mine though, so I’m just incredibly happy right now, and so grateful to my coaches and teammates here at URI for making me a better player every time we stepped out on the pitch together.”
Born in Greece, Zarokostas grew up in Coventry and played at La Salle in high school. He was named to three All Atlantic 10 teams in his tenure as a Ram.
“We’re all very proud of Stavros and excited for him and his family,” head coach Gareth Elliott said. “He put in the work to get to where he is and is very deserving of this opportunity.”
The 5-foot-7 forward made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Kingston. He was the A-10 Rookie of the Year in 2016, and soon enough was named captain.
His on-pitch performance helped the Rams win consecutive A-10 postseason titles, and a regular season crown. The Rams qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of his last two years on campus.
“Stavros has been a key part of our program over the last four years, and is the kind of player that - when you go to battle, you want him on your side,” Elliott added. “I have no doubt that he will continue to represent our program, as well as our university, and the state of Rhode Island as a whole, very well as he begins the next chapter of his playing career.”
In total, Zarokostas compiled a statistical resume of 73 points, 28 goals, and 17 assists in 74 career games. The 73 points is good for 12th all-time in school history.
Local fans will potentially have a chance to see Zarokostas play professionally when his Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on July 25.
