WBLQ Sports Report reaches milestone

WESTERLY — The WBLQ Sports Report broadcasted its 1,000th show on Saturday morning live from the Bocce Club.
The show started on May 4, 2002, on the Westerly radio station, which now broadcasts on WBLQ-1230 AM. The first episode of the show featured co-hosts Sal Murano and Lou Masucci. Murano is still broadcasting; Masucci retired from the show on June 25, 2019.
Murano, Gary Federico, Andrew Fiore and Dr. Daniel Gaccione currently host the show, entitled “Saturday Morning Sports Report with Sal, Fed, The Doc and Andrew.”
Others who have served as hosts over the years include Frank “Lefty” Aldrich and Ray Nickerson.
The hosts discuss a wide range of local, regional and national sports topics each Saturday morning. They also have a wide range of guests, including local high school athletes.
The show takes “more of a New York approach,” according to the station’s website. Murano and Masucci, the first hosts, are longtime New York Yankees and Giants fans.
— Keith Kimberlin
