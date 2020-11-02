Chariho’s Emma Hughes, center, stands with her senior teammates, from left, Meg Butler, Elizabeth Johnson, Ava DiBiasio, Emily Feisthamel, Daria DiBlasio and Spencer Shiels before practice on Tuesday. The jerseys they’re wearing were designed by Hughes in honor and remembrance of the late Maddie Potts and Hallie Linacre, both of whom played soccer for Chariho.