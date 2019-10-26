Olivia Supron fits right in with the Bryn Mawr field hockey team.
The 5-foot-5 freshman from Jamestown and a North Kingstown High graduate has played in all 13 games with 12 starts for the Owls who are 12-1 overall and 6-1 in the Centennial Conference.
Supron has 11 points on four goals and three assists. She jump-started her college career by picking up an assist in a season-opening 4-0 victory over Cedar Crest on Aug. 30, scored her first college goal in a 7-0 triumph over Hood on Sept. 2, she had two goals in that game, and had a score in a 8-0 victory over Drew on Sept. 7.
“Olivia’s been a dynamic addition to our forward line,” coach Victory Brady said. “We were expecting her to earn the opportunity to start and contribute on the field as a first-year and she consistently impacts the game when she’s out there.”
The coach feels that scoring is only part of her game.
“Olivia has the ability to front-cut defenders as she receives which opens up space and opportunities for her teammates,” Brady said. “She is a tough competitor and expects a lot from herself. And, her energy and spirit bring a joy to the team, both on and off the field. She is barely scratching the surface of her field hockey potential.”
Katie George (North Kingstown)
The freshman forward was named New England Small College Athletic Conference Player of the Week last Monday after a big effort with the Middlebury field hockey team the previous week. The St. George’s School graduate had the first goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over Trinity last Saturday and the game-winner in a 2-1 triumph over St. John Fisher last Sunday to lift the Panthers to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in league play. She leads the team with 21 points and her nine goals stands third in the conference, her total points fourth.
Peri Sheinin (East Greenwich)
The junior, an East Greenwich High graduate, had a solid performance for the Brown women’s tennis team in the annual Brown Quad last Saturday and Sunday in Providence. In singles, she scored victories against Dartmouth (6-0, 6-3) and Boston University (7-6, 2-6, 10-7). Competing in doubles with sophomore Julia Newman of Natick, Mass. the duo posted victories over Boston University (6-2) and Yale (6-3).
Colin Sutyla (Coventry)
The sophomore continues to be a key performer for the Iona men’s golf team. The Bishop Hendricken graduate helped the Gaels finish second to the host team at the St. John’s quad meet last Tuesday in Scarsdale, N.Y. He shot a 6-over-par 76 and was the second-best scorer for the team. On Oct. 6, Sutyka battled the elements and posted an 81 in the opening round of the Collegiate Invitational in Apalachin, N.Y. The second round was canceled because of bad weather.
Keara Fontaine (North Kingstown)
The Eastern Connecticut freshman finished 18th out of 201 runners at the Suffolk Cross Country Invitational last Saturday in Boston. The North Kingstown High graduate was clocked in 20:32.2 in the 5,000 meter race which was a season-best mark and she was the fourth best first-year finisher in the field. It was a big improvement over the 21:06.1 she recorded when she finished 12th out of 73 entrants in the TriState Invitational on Oct. 5 in Lincoln.
Meaghan Corkery (Saunderstown)
The 5-foot-11 middle hitter has been seeing playing time as a freshman for the Salve Regina women’s volleyball team, the Seahawks 9-13 overall and 3-3 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference after dropping a 3-0 league decision to Roger Williams last Tuesday in Bristol. The North Kingstown High graduate has played in 10 matches and 36 sets and has 44 kills and 19 total blocks, including nine solos. Corkery had a season-high 11 kills and blocks in a 3-2 non-league victory over Westfield State on Oct. 12.
Rylee Snow (West Greenwich)
The 5-foot-3 sophomore midfielder is the leading scorer on the St. John’s (Conn) field hockey team. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate has 15 points on six goals and three assists with a game winner. Snow had an assist on the first goal and scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Rivier on Sept. 21, a goal in a 5-0 triumph over Anna Maria on Oct. 2 and the team’s only score in a 7-1 loss to Johnson & Wales on Oct. 9. The Blue Jays are 10-3-1 overall and 5-3-1 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
Ryan Malloy (East Greenwich)
The junior, an East Greenwich High graduate, and senior Alex Parente of North Kingstown (North Kingstown High) helped the Johnson & Wales men’s golf team finish second in the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship last Sunday and Monday in Brewster, Mass. Malloy opened with an 84, but came back with a 78 to finished tied for 22nd with a 162 total. Parente finished 24th with rounds of 82 and 81 for a 163 total.
Christina Armstrong (Wakefield)
The senior midfielder scored the first two goals of her career with the Rhode Island College women’s soccer team and both came in a 2-1 double overtime victory over Simmons last Monday in Providence. The winning goal came at the 1:07.35 minute of the game and the South Kingstown High graduate was assisted by freshman Alexandra Amore of Saunderstown (North Kingstown High). Amore has five goals and two assists for the Anchorwomen who are 4-12 overall and 0-7 in the Little East Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.