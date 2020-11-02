There are brackets that came with dates of when the corresponding playoff round would take place. It’s a good sign and means the R.I. Interscholastic League is forecasting a busy November that will include the crowning of champions.
Whether or not those brackets end up getting filled with actual teams and locations .. stay tuned.
The RIIL started the process of putting the brackets up on its website late last week. On Monday, the league released a 14-page document that detailed how many teams would qualify in each division for boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, and field hockey and when the postseason quest would officially get underway.
Four teams apiece from Division I, II and III field hockey will be seeded one through four with the semifinals in each division set for Tuesday, Nov. 17. Both finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 with the D-I title game at 11 a.m. followed by the D-II game at 1:30 p.m. and the D-III finals at 4 p.m. The location for the semifinals and finals still needs to be figured out.
The plan for the top three divisions in soccer (boys and girls) is to extend invitations to the top eight teams in each division. The higher seeds will host the quarterfinals with the venues for the semifinals and finals still to be determined.
In girls soccer, the D-I bracket will award automatic berths to the quarterfinals to the top three seeds from the two subdivisions. There will be two play-in games that involve the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds from each subdivision. The quarters are set for Nov. 17 followed by the semifinals two nights later and the finals on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon.
There are three subdivisions in Division II girls soccer with the top four seeds to be determined by record. Four play-in games will be required to whittle down the field to the Round of Eight, which time-wise will be held the same night as the D-I quarters. The semifinals are set for Thursday, Nov.19 with the finals on tap for Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.
In Division III girls soccer, the top four seeds from the two subdivisions will comprise the eight-team field. Similar to D-I and D-II girls, D-III will stage the quarters on Nov. 17, the semis on Nov. 19, and the finals on Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
In Division IV girls soccer, four of the seven teams will qualify and be seeded accordingly. The semis are Nov. 19 and the finals on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
In Division I boys soccer, the top five seeds in each subdivision will qualify for the playoffs. Teams seeded fourth and fifth will play each other in a play-in game for the right to advance to the quarters, which will be Monday, Nov. 16. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 and the D-I finals scheduled to go off on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
In Division II boys soccer, the two top seeds from each of the four subdivisions will qualify and be seeded 1-8 based on record. The playoff schedule is similar to the road that D-I teams must travel with the D-II finals scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.
In Division III boys soccer, the top four seeds in each of the two subdivisions will qualify. The same dates used by D-I and D-II for the quarters, semis, and finals are also in play with the D-III finals on tap for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Like girls soccer, the sites for the semifinals and finals in boys soccer are TBD.
Unlike field hockey and soccer, the playoff plan that tennis will adhere to doesn’t feature so many unknowns.
In Division I girls tennis, the top six seeds (out of eight teams) will qualify with the top two seeds receiving a bye straight to the semifinals. Seeds 3-6 will meet in the quarters with the higher seed serving as the host on Monday, Nov. 9. The higher seed will host the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 11 with the finals set for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
In Division II girls tennis, six of the 18 teams will be postseason-bound. The dates of the three playoff rounds are similar to Division I with the finals set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
In Division III tennis, six of the 17 teams will reach the second season. The dates are Nov. 9 for the quarterfinals, Nov. 11 for the semifinals, and 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 for the finals.
Just like in years past, all three girls tennis finals will take place at Slater Park.
There will be an individual singles and doubles tournament in girls tennis. Division qualifying tournaments will be held Sunday, Nov. 15 with the Nov. 20-22 being set aside for the finals. Slater Park is in play to host matches with the Wheeler School farmhouse in Seekonk another possibility.
As for cross-country, this coming Saturday (Oct. 31) at East Greenwich High will mark the running of the freshman and junior varsity state championships. The first of back-to-back JV boys races will begin at 9 a.m. The two JV races will give way to a freshman boys race that will be followed by a freshman girls race. The day will conclude with a JV girls race.
As for the status of the class and state meets, cross-country officials as of late Monday afternoon were still awaiting word on where they would be held. Tentatively, the class meet is slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 with the state meet set for Saturday, Nov. 14.
