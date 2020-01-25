Contributing Writer
When it comes to clutch, Providence College’s Meaghan Rickard goes to the head of the class.
Senior Rickard has made it a knack of coming up big for the women’s hockey team in her career – either scoring a game-winning goal or assisting on a game winner.
Rickard is from Coventry and attended La Salle Academy for three years before moving on to Williston Northampton School. In 134 games with the Friars in her four-year career, she has seven game-winning goals and assisted on 16 winning scores.
This season, the 5-foot-4 forward, had the game winner in a 3-2 overtime Hockey East victory over Merrimack on Nov. 23 and currently has five goals in 24 games. She picked up the assist in a 2-1 overtime triumph over Connecticut on Dec. 6 and has six assists on the season, three on game-winning scores.
Rickard was named Most Improved Player in her freshman season playing in all 37 games and scoring seven goals and picking up 13 assists. The team was 11-0-2 when she scored a point. And, she didn’t stop there. She had six goals and 12 assists in 36 games as a sophomore and was named Hockey East Top Performer three times.
Last season, Rickard played in all 37 games and scored nine goals with 13 assists for 22 points, fourth best on the team. Once again, she was named Hockey East Top Performer three times.
This season, Providence is 13-9-2 overall and is in fourth place in Hockey East with a 10-7 record. The Friars play a home-and-home series with Boston College this weekend, the Eagles in third place with an 11-7-2 record.
Sabrina Nuttall (Wakefield)
The senior continues her solid season with the Maine women’s swim team. The South Kingstown High graduate, a team captain, captured the 50 breaststroke (30.30) and the 50 freestyle (25.01) as the Black Bears topped Bowdoin 100-55 last Saturday in Brunswick, Me. At the Maine State Meet prior to the semester break on Dec. 6-7 in Brunswick, Nuttall finished second in the 50 breaststroke (30.43) and swam a leg on the 200 medley relay which finished second (1:48.78).
Erynn Field (North Kingstown)
The freshman member of the Rhode Island women’s indoor track team finished third out of 22 in the weight throw at the URI Sorlien Invitational last Saturday in Kingston. The North Kingstown High graduate had a toss of 51 feet, 9 ¾ inches and trailed just a junior and sophomore in the event. That was almost five feet longer than her debut with the Rams when she finished ninth with a toss of 47 feet, ¾ inches at the Brown Alden Invitation on Dec. 7 in Providence.
Sean Meehan (East Greenwich)
The sophomore kicked off his season with the Providence men’s indoor track team by finishing third in the 5,000 meter run with a personal best time of 14:48.97 at the BU Multi-Team Meet last Saturday in Boston. The Bishop Hendricken High graduate’s time qualified him for the New England Championships. He finished 16th in the mile (4:24.77) at the Big East Indoor Championships as a freshman. Meehan also competes in outdoor track and cross-country for the Friars.
Jordan Dagrin (North Kingstown)
The junior finished second in the 1000 meter run for the Bryant men’s indoor track team at the Bates Invite and Multi 20 last weekend in Lewiston, Me. His time was 2:35.65. The Bishop Hendricken graduate also ran a leg on the 4x800 relay which finished second in 8:10.45. Dagrin kicked off the indoor season by finishing 30th in the 3000 meter run at the Dartmouth Relays on Jan. 10 in Hanover, N.H. with a time of 9:31.15.
Hannah Pariseault (Saunderstown)
Florida’s Nova Southeastern has a powerful women’s swim team and the junior is a key performer for the Sharks, who are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the Sunshine State Conference after an 180-82 victory over Keiser last Saturday in Tampa. The North Kingstown High graduate captured the 1000 freestyle (2:11.99) and finished third in the 200 backstroke (2.71.99). In a 122-83 triumph over West Chester on Jan. 10, Pariseault earned points by finishing third in both the 500 free (5:13.26) and 1000 free (10:38.90).
Claire Hanlon (East Greenwich)
The sophomore helped the Holy Cross women’s indoor track team turn back New Hampshire 105-74 in a dual meet last Saturday in Durham, N.H. The St. Mary’s Bay View graduate finished second in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 10:30.14. The Crusaders also got points from sophomore Sophia Maynard of East Greenwich (Toll Gate) who finished third in the 1000 meter run in 3:06.21 and ran a leg on the 4x800 relay which finished fourth in 9:46.23.
