Rylee Leonard has had a couple of red-shirt seasons due to injuries, but the grad student is the go-to player on the New Hampshire women’s lacrosse team when she is on the field.
Leonard, from Coventry and a St. Mary’s Bay View graduate, has five goals and six assists for 11 points with 13 draw controls. In 2019, she scored 33 goals with 22 assists for 55 points with 17 draw controls.
Her value to the team was seen in a 14-13 overtime victory over Maryland Baltimore County in an America East Conference game last Saturday in Durham, N.H. She had two goals, including the game-winner, and a career high nine draw controls. That lifted the Wildcats to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Last season was one of the years that Leonard was sidelined.
“Rylee is getting back into the swing of things after being cleared this past January,” coach Sarah Albrecht said. “She is a tenacious, hard-working player that makes an impact up and down the field. We have definitely relied on her for her leadership on the field and to help set the tone of the game.”
The coach looked back on Leonard’s play and her injuries.
“Rylee is respected by
