Contributing Writer
It’s not their time yet, but Timucin Marino and his sister Selin are prepping for a big second semester with the Bridgewater State swim teams.
The Marinos are distance swimmers and they haven’t shown up in terms of success thus far according to coach Michael Caruso.
“Swimming is a very calendar-based sport and we focus on one big meet (the New England Intercollegiate Championship (Feb. 13-16),” the coach said.
Senior Timucin is a junior based on his eligibility and will be back with the team next season. And, he hasn’t been taking it easy. He won the 500 freestyle (5:10.21) and the 200 butterfly (2:10.65) to help the Bears capture its own four-team BSU Invitational on Dec. 7 in Bridgewater, Mass.
“Timucin is having a solid season in terms of training and development and looks to be a major contributor at the championship,” Caruso said.
Sophomore Selin is a key performer for the women’s team.
“Selin is having a tough year because of a couple of setbacks in her training,” Caruso said. “But she looks to rebound during our training session during the break. As long as she can have a good winter training, she should be one of our top scorers at the championships”
Eva McCool-Guglielmo (Wakefield)
The Holy Cross sophomore kicked off the indoor season with the women’s track team by competing in three events at Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener on Dec. 7 in Boston. The South Kingstown High graduate finished fifth out of 19 entrants in the triple jump with a 36 foot, 6 ¾ inch effort, was 11th out of 29 competitors in the long jump in 17 feet, 4 inches and was 16th out of 26 in the 60 meter hurdle in 9.63.
Ebed Jarrell (East Greenwich)
The red-shirt senior posted an 18.8 total when NCAA Division I released its latest wrestling poll on Dec. 16-17. The East Greenwich High graduate stands 17th in the FloWrestling poll at 165 pounds. He’s also 18th in Trackwrestling and Wrestling Insider, 20th in Intermat and 21st in Wrestestat. Jerrell celebrated his latest ranking by posting a pin in 42 seconds in a 42-3 victory over LIU. It was the 17th pin of his career which stands him tied for 13th on the Dragons all-time list.
Martin Mann (Wakefield)
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound sophomore is seeing action both as a starter and a reserve for the Pace men’s basketball team, the Setters 11-2 overall and 3-1 in Northeast-10 Conference play after an 80-76 non-league victory over Southern New Hampshire in a home game last Saturday in Pleasantville, N.Y. The Lawrence School graduate started and had 11 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action in a 94-54 non-league game against the College of Staten Island on Dec. 14 in Pleasantville.
Stephen Cirella (Jamestown)
The senior kicked off his indoor season with the Rhode Island men’s track team by finishing eighth in the heptathlon at the UConn Multievent Challenge on Dec. 6 in Storrs, Conn. The North Kingstown High graduate had a 4292 total for the seven events. His top finishes were second in the shot put (44 feet, 7 ½ inches), fourth in the pole vault (13 feet, 1 ½ inches) and sixth in the high jump (5 feet, 11 ¼ inches). Cirella finished fifth (4463) at the Atlantic 10 Conference Indoor Championship last February.
Ian Kiely (South Kingstown)
The sophomore is competing in the backstroke, the butterfly and with the 200 medley relay for the Delaware men’s swim team. The South Kingstown High graduate and the Blue Hens kicked off the season with a 203-79 loss to George Mason in a home meet on Oct. 5 in Newark, Del. Kiely finished fourth in the 200 backstroke in 2:02.80, sixth in the 100 backstroke in 54.78 and sixth in the 100 butterfly in 54.88. He also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay which finished fifth in 1:38.30.
Jen Robinson (Wakefield)
The junior is competing in freestyle events for the Springfield women’s swim team. In a tri-meet against
Wheaton (a 179-119 loss) and Keene (a 223-70 victory) on Nov. 16 in Norton, Mass., the Prout School graduate finished fifth in the 1000 meter freestyle in 11:47.85 and seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:42.28. Robinson also competes in the 100 freestyle and with the 200 free relay for the Pride who were 3-6 in dual meets the first semester.
Phil Facey (North Kingstown)
The sophomore opened the indoor season by competing in two meets for the Union (N.Y.) men’s track team
The North Kingstown High graduate helped the DMR finish fourth at the Springfield season opener on Dec. 7 in Springfield, Mass, the foursome covering the distance in 11:39.76. He also finished eighth in the 3,000 meter run in 9:36.29. On Dec. 14, Facey finished fourth in the 5,000 meter run with a personal best time of 16:32.08 at the Pioneer Winter Classic in Utica, N.Y.
Jack Clancey (Narragansett)
The senior on the men’s soccer team was one of seven area Rhode Island College athletes named to the Little East Conference Fall All-Academic team on Dec. 19. Junior teammate Charlie Tashijian (West Warwick) was also named. The women’s soccer team had four area players honored – senior Christina Armstrong (Wakefield), senior Erica Edwards (North Kingstown), junior Carissa Gaglione (West Warwick) and junior Brooke Young (West Warwick). Senior tennis player Grace Zangari (Saunderstown) rounded out the group.
