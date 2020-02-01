Westerly Sun
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Missing three key contributors due to illness and injury, the Chariho High girls basketball team fell to Narragansett, 39-36, on Monday night in a Division II game.
Senior forward Kate Powers, who averages 18.5 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, along with junior forward Shelby Roode missed the game with flu-like symptoms, while sophomore guard Britney LaBelle missed her second straight game because of a leg injury.
Without them, the Chargers (6-7, 5-4 Division II) were unable to hold off the Mariners (2-8, 2-8), despite leading 25-14 at halftime.
“It was pretty tough,” Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. “We just didn’t have enough bodies. We ran out of gas in the second half.”
The Chargers mustered just 14 points after halftime.
Spencer Shiels finished with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and 11 steals. Lucie Willett added eight points, and Hanna Dias had seven points and eight rebounds.
Olivia Waranis led the Mariners with 14 points.
Chariho next plays at North Providence on Thursday at 6 p.m.
