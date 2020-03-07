The East Greenwich girls swim team surged their way to a strong finish at last weekend’s state meet. Compiling a total of 108 team points, the Avengers finished in a tie for seventh place with Lincoln High School.
It took a true team effort for the Avengers to finish amongst the top teams in the state. Natalia Oganesian scored 18 points in her two individual efforts. In the 500 yard freestyle, she had her best finish of the day, a seventh-place result (5.32.88). She added six more points for her team in the 200 yard freestyle.
Oganesian was also a part of two relay teams that netted points on Saturday. In the 400 free relay, Oganesian, Audrey Kling, Jessika Finger and Grace Sheridan swam to an eighth-place finish. The 200 medley relay team also came in eighth; that foursome featured Oganesian, Sheridan, Finger and Katie Moran.
Finger also contributed points through individual swims. She posted a pair of 13th place finishes in the 200 yard IM and the 100 yard backstroke. All told, the freshman scored eight individual points and played a part in the 44 points EG scored in the relay events.
Sheridan had one of the strongest days in individual events of any Avenger. Her sixth-place finish in the 50 yard free was the highest EG had at states. The junior also took home seventh in the 100 yard free.
The other team points were netted by Moran (14th in the 100 yard breaststroke), and the 200 yard free team of Ivy Lin, Bella Petito, Moran and Kling.
Over on the boys side, the Avengers had 32-point day, good for 16th in the team standings. Those points came from the efforts of 200 yard medley relay team (Nick Brita, Justin Chen, C.J. Perrone, and Anthony Morganti), Nick Brita (eighth in the 200 free, sixth in the 500 free), and the 400 free relay team (Perrone, Morganti, Vincent and Nick Brita).
