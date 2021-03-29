Chariho unable to hold on to two-set lead in season-opening loss

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High jumped to a two-set lead but couldn’t put away West Warwick and lost, 3-2, in a Division II girls volleyball match Tuesday night, the season opener for both teams.
The scores were 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20 and 15-7.
Jasmine Babbitt led Chariho with 12 kills. Kelechi Ezemma added eight kills, and Casey Mastin had 32 assists.
Mae D’Ambra and Abby Camara each had 11 kills for the Wizards.
The Chargers next host Lincoln on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
