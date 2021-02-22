WOOD RIVER JCT. — Spencer Shiels finished with a triple-double and played a key role late in the game as the Chariho High girls basketball team defeated Shea, 47-44, in a dramatic Division II matchup Monday.
“It was fantastic,” Chargers coach Chris Piasczyk said.
Chariho led 26-19 at halftime, but Shea rallied in the second half and took three-point lead in the fourth quarter on two 3-pointers by Angelisse Melendez, Piasczyk said.
Shiels then made steals on consecutive Shea possessions and was fouled both times. She made all four free throws as the Chargers regained the lead late in the period.
Shea missed on its next possession, and Shelby Roode got the rebound. At the other end, Jules White hit a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Chargers a five-point lead, 46-41, with about 15 seconds left, Piasczyk said.
But Shea wasn’t done — Kaylisse Depina hit a deep 3 to make it a two-point game, 46-44, with 6 seconds on the clock.
Chariho then inbounded the ball to Elaina Ricci, who was fouled. She made both free throws, but the second was nullified on a Chargers lane violation, giving the ball back to Shea with a shot to tie the game.
But Jules White made sure that didn’t happen, stealing the inbounds pass to seal the victory for Chariho.
“One of the best things was that down the stretch it was a team effort,” Piasczyk said. “Everybody stepped up, and it was encouraging to see.”
the 5-foot-1 Shiels had her best all-around game of the season with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, 12 rebounds (six offensive and defensive) and 11 steals. She was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.
“Spencer as usual was fantastic,” Piasczyk said, noting the senior guard got her rebounds despite a distinct size disadvantage underneath against Shea’s front line. “Her willingness to do down there and refuse to lose and kind of pull the team along in the middle of the fourth quarter is just a testament to her not being afraid to go down there and mix it up with the bigs.”
Roode added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers, who have won three of their last four games.
Melendez hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points for Shea (2-4, 2-4 D-II).
Chariho (3-6, 3-5) next hosts Middletown on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chariho (47)
Spencer Shiels 7 7-8 24, Jules White 2 0-0 4, Tori Babineau 0 0-0 0, Hanna Dias 0 0-0 0, Lexi Cole 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Allen 0 0-0 0, Emily Ballard 0 1-2 1, Elaina Ricci 2 1-3 5, Shelby Roode 4 1-2 11. Totals: 16 10-15 47.
Shea (44)
Alexia Duarte 5 0-1 10, Allison Dos Santos Soares 1 0-0 2, Sarah Kone 1 4-6 6, Angelisse Melendez 6 2-4 19, Kasyra Fernandes 0 0-0 0, Alexandra Larios 0 0-0 0, Kaylisse Depina 3 0-0 7. Totals: 16 6-11 44.
Shea 10 9 10 15 — 44
Chariho 12 14 8 13 — 47
3-point field goals: Chariho (5) — Shiels 3, Roode 2. Shea (6) — Melendez 5, Depina.
Rebounds: Chariho (33) — Shiels 12, Roode 7, White 5, Ballard 3, Cole 2, Allen, Babineau, Dias, Ricci.
